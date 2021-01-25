The weather we just witnessed in Seattle this weekend was truly awe-inspiring. I can venture to say there are few places more beautiful than the Pacific Northwest on a sparklingly clear January day.
The week leading up to this awesome weather was momentous in so many other ways. Apart from the welcomed but fraught transition from one presidential administration to the next, we honored the birthday of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Here in King County, this is an especially formative memorial and reiteration of the importance of all that he stood for.
Although King only visited Seattle once, the Civil Rights Movement he catalyzed is memorialized in the name of this region.
King County Council Motion No. 6461, passed Feb. 24, 1986, introduced “the historical basis for ‘renaming’ King County after the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” as opposed to the 13th Vice President William Rufus DeVane King, the county’s previous namesake as adopted by the Oregon Territorial Legislature in 1852.
The county celebrates this designation to this day, as the image of King’s face is printed on everything from official county documents to Metro buses.
A lesser known memorial of the Civil Rights leader — the destination of this week’s “Wanderings” column — hides in plain sight at a park in the south end of the city.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Civil Rights Memorial Park is best described as a stepped terrace with a meandering walkway and ample lawn. The park is anchored by a dramatic black granite sculpture which is emblematic of King’s “I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech.
Knowing the topic of this column ahead of time, and already being somewhat familiar with the park, I took advantage of the clear skies this weekend to rest for a moment in the afternoon sun atop the grassy terrace.
Though I encourage you to visit the park any day you can, it’s worth keeping it in mind as a destination for the next time the sun makes an appearance. On a clear day, the views from atop the park’s sloped hill alone are worthy of its namesake’s vision, and certainly warrant the cross-town trek from campus.
The downtown skyline peeks above three of “Seattle’s Seven Hills” — from south to north: Beacon Hill, Yesler Hill, and First Hill — and traffic crawls along Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and Rainier Avenue into the Rainier Valley in a strangely melodic way.
According to the parks department website, the park’s name includes a reference to the Civil Rights Movement to “honor the work of community leaders and organizations in Seattle who work on issues of social justice.”
The views from the top of the park, enhanced by the towering granite mountain sculpture at its center, provide more than rest and recreation (albeit emphasis on “rest” here). Ultimately, this landscape invites rumination on issues relevant to the work of King, and furthermore, suggests we reflect on the progress still yet to be made. The words of King’s final speech continue to echo some 53 years later: “We've got some difficult days ahead.”
And with that, I’ll see you on our next adventure.
