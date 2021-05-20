Rhododendrons, hydrangeas, and azaleas

Editor’s note: “Between Two Pines” is a weekly column chronicling the history and ecological restoration of various green spaces around the UW and Seattle area.
On Friday, I went down to the Washington Park Arboretum to see how the flowers were doing. Though I enjoy all the seasonal delights that the Arboretum has to offer, I think that spring is my favorite time of year — partly because it happens to be when my birthday is, but also because the rhododendrons and azaleas are in bloom. As a molecular biologist, plants have fascinated me for ages. They are foundational to our understanding of Mendelian inheritance, RNA interference, and other biological phenomena that have revolutionized our world. They also remind me of bygone eras that continue to inspire me.
The land that is now the Washington Park Arboretum was once a skid road that was used to transport logs in the 1890s, but it became a speedway for horse racing during the early 1900s. The Washington Park Arboretum was founded in 1934, when the City of Seattle and the UW Board of Regents agreed to designate 200 acres of city land and Union Bay as a park. The Olmsted Brothers, who laid much of the groundwork for parks around Seattle, were commissioned to redesign the space.
One of the first elements of this new park was replacing the speedway with Azalea Way. The plan was to curate a selection of temperate species like rhododendrons and hydrangeas and revitalize the ¾-mile path leading into the Arboretum using azaleas, cherries, magnolias, and other foliated trees. This desire to create a green space for the city led to the creation of Rhododendron Glen, which is now home to a massive collection of rhododendron species that were donated by Dr. Cecil Tenny in 1938. Rhododendrons are a species that live in temperate environments across the world, but grow particularly well in Washington state. Even today, the curation of rhododendron glistens in the afternoon sun when you walk by.
Just a few feet away is the Centennial Garden, the crown jewel of the Arboretum. Home to summer-orientated plants such as hydrangeas, shooting stars, and azaleas, among others, this part of the garden reveals more about the local ecosystem than first meets the eye. Aside from the beauty of the vast arrays of purple, pink, and yellow hues, there are also ecological reasons for its importance. When considering the different kinds of microbial and chemical interactions, the diversity of plants reveals the vast networks of support systems that different plants offer one another. Roots provide the basis of water retention and other foundational work in the garden. Fungi and other microbes associated with each type of plant provide a defense system, but also offer nutrients and aerate the soil for other plants and animals. With this in mind, we can consider the Centennial Garden to be a distant planet with its own rules and denizens as well as a link to our own history as a city.
There have been many events throughout the Arboretum’s history that have been a reflection of the changing times — wars, pandemics, and strife — but also the small moments that routinely take place: anniversaries, birthdays, even a simple walk in the park. Centennial Garden and Rhododendron Glen, to me, are a representation of our natural ability to survive no matter the circumstance. Through the metaphorical or physical weathering of the world around us, life finds a way to survive and even thrive.
Each time I go to the Arboretum, it reminds me of my grandpa and his garden. He was a professor of plant genetics and I remember he would take the time to see his hydrangeas and rhododendrons. It was always just the two of us and his hydrangeas were his favorite. I will always cherish those memories.
Ever since he passed, I have spent more time thinking about what it means to be a scientist and to teach. Even though I still have no answer to this question, I find myself drawn to the Arboretum because it reminds me of those long afternoons I spent with him. It’s comforting to know that his curiosity has become mine and that I can always rekindle that feeling when I’m down there.
The next time you go to the Arboretum, I hope that you too can remember the people that inspire you. Though those moments we have with them are fleeting, the memories are everlasting.
