Creating the Montlake Cut

Editor’s note: “Between Two Pines” is a weekly column chronicling the history and ecological restoration of various green spaces around the UW and Seattle area.
The other day during lunch, I decided to decompress by eating somewhere that wasn’t the UW Medical Center. Midway through the quarter and with the weather slowly getting nicer, I figured that sitting by the waterfront would be ideal.
As I walked past the department of aquatic and fishery sciences’ unused salmon ladder and freshly cut grassy glade, I saw the Montlake Cut, which is admittedly my favorite junction between Lake Washington and Lake Union. As a lifelong Seattlelite, I have appreciated going to the Cut to watch the crew team practice and enjoy the lapping waves and bobbing houseboats visible from the north shore. The Cut itself is a magnificent feat of engineering, with the Montlake Bridge bisecting the land into Montlake and the U-District. Though the Cut may look like a natural formation, its origins are complicated.
Lake Washington and Lake Union have long been associated with one another as “twins.” The Duwamish name for Lake Union translates to “Little Lake,” and Lake Washington’s to “Big Lake,” which is fitting given their disparate sizes — Lake Union spans 580 acres, while Lake Washington has a surface area of 21,500 acres, making Lake Washington 37 times larger. When Washington state was being settled by white people, the name “Lake Union” was established in the hopes that a canal would someday join Lake Washington with the Puget Sound.
However, this dream was stalled by a lack of funding. Patrons in the late 1800s had organized numerous private efforts to fundraise the building of a canal, but due to limited resources, these plans were scrapped. By the 1890s, the Army Corp of Engineers was enlisted to help with the effort, but due to local politics, they too were stopped. This project suffered further setbacks during the 1909 Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition, which drained money that was meant to fund a canal. By 1911, lawsuits had cropped up around a canal, which became a continual problem throughout this period of the Cut’s construction.
The other challenge posed by the Cut’s construction was physical in nature. Lake Washington loomed three stories higher than Lake Union, with the only object separating the two lakes being a cofferdam. Creating a canal of any kind would require radical shifts in the amount of available land and nature that could exist there. This had implications for the Indigenous peoples, like the Duwamish tribe, who had called the lakes home for many thousands of years. The creation of a dam also meant that the Black River, which acted as the drain for Lake Washington, would no longer support the Duwamish people. While ecological restoration would later be attempted, the vote and funding in support of the Cut has had long-lasting impacts on Indigenous communities that can still be felt today.
The Cut was completed in 1915, with the cofferdam torn down in 1916. The creation of the Cut was the genesis of an economic throughway that connected the Puget Sound with towns and cities that previously had limited access to the waterways. This development also erased over a millennia of a people’s history in favor of economic benefit. While remediative efforts have been made to allow the Duwamish people to take back parts of Lake Washington and Lake Union, these reversals of harm have proven difficult.
Rather than the usual praise I give spaces around campus, here I will implore you to reflect on what it means to appreciate an outdoor space. Spaces with complex histories like the Cut are a reminder to be aware of the world and our actions and to remember the stories they represent. The next time you find yourself at the Cut, keep this point in mind: The beauty of a place is only preserved so long as we care to preserve it, and it is our responsibility, as actors and observers, to do so.
Reach columnist Andy Chia at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GreatBaconBaron
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.