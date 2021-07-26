The artistic forebears

Editor’s note: “Between Two Pines” is a weekly column chronicling the history and ecological restoration of various green spaces around the UW and Seattle area.
In Magnuson Park, a morning spent traipsing around untamed vegetation is interrupted only by the sight of matte black dorsal fins. These fins are vestiges of nuclear submarines, an art installation paying homage to Magnuson’s history as a naval base. In a world where the Cold War never went hot, the fins also cement the legacy that art has in Seattle’s unique approach to sculpting parks based on a space’s history.
Magnuson Park was originally named Carkeek Park after the Carkeek family, who had designed Seattle’s early architectural and transportation efforts. The land, which was mainly farmland and homesteads, was bought by the City of Seattle to create a park, with plans for an Olmsted Park to be built there.
However, the onset of World War I led the U.S. Navy to use the original Carkeek Park as a base for air and seacraft, which led to the development of Sand Point Naval Air Station in 1920. Over 151 acres were dedicated toward making aviation and military history. Sand Point was the launch site of the first around-the-world airplane journey, and a training site for naval officers and cadets, but also served as an operations base for naval logistics during World War II.
After World War II, the base continued to serve as a Naval Reserves training base, but also as a prepping ground for events like the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1961. By 1970, Sand Point was no longer a base, but was instead turned over to the City of Seattle. After much debate about using the preexisting facilities as a recreational airport, the space was designated as a park in 1977 and named after Senator Warren G. Magnuson.
With this blank canvas came the opportunity for artists and ecologists to breathe life into the land. Temporary modern art installations, sculptures, and obelisks dot the playground, and even the use of military refuse like the fins of nuclear submarines became go-to sights in Magnuson Park. Today, Sand Point has even established an art exchange that is responsible for a multitude of curated exhibits and festivals that take place year-round.
But Seattle’s history with public art can be better appreciated when understood through the lens of Volunteer Park’s legacy.
When the Denny family donated tracts of land for Denny Park in 1883, the bodies of the founding families of Seattle were exhumed and moved to Washelli Cemetery at the crest of Capitol Hill. However, the City of Seattle wanted to establish a park where Washelli Cemetery stood, which meant the bodies were once again moved to the adjacent Lake View Cemetery.
With the original founding families buried there, Lake View Cemetery and the surrounding area became a hot-bed for gothic and modern funerary works of art. Today, the cemetery hosts a bevy of exquisite statues and markers, with celebrities like Bruce Lee having well-designed, artistic headstones.
Washelli Cemetery, remaned City Park in 1887, was also a space waiting to be cultivated.
It was in the 1890s when the Olmsted brothers first imagined City Park as the crown jewel of naturalism and leisure, an urban getaway to rival Seward Park. Though a reservoir and a water tower were built to support the city’s infrastructure, 1904 was the year City Park would shift its focus toward the visual and performing arts. Unlike nearby Cal Anderson Park, the Olmsted brothers set about building lily ponds, erecting statues, building a conservatory, and even developing an amphitheater where performances can be viewed today.
After the Spanish-American War, City Park was renamed to “Volunteer Park,” after the volunteer soldiers who fought in the war. With this change, Richard and Margaret Fuller, who were part of the Seattle Fine Arts Society, hoped that Seattle would become a city for the arts — a desire realized when the Fullers decided to establish the Seattle Art Museum.
Built in 1932, the building was, at the time, the crowning achievement of visual art for Seattle. It served as a gathering place for art collectors, curators, and other creatives, and led to the establishment of a network of creatives that helped the local art scene thrive. The Fullers attracted luminaries like Virginia Wright, creating a formidable crew of arts enthusiasts, donating statues, installations, and paintings to liven the space. Their contributions are what ultimately brought Seattle to the forefront of urban living in that era.
Wright is especially important for her contributions to expanding the Seattle Art Museum’s collection, and for bringing public art to schools, parks, and other spaces around Seattle. Wright’s desire to bring art from all over the world became the impetus for Seattlelites to engage with visual art on a daily basis. Wright was also known to spread a love for all kinds of art, leading to a renaissance of public arts that captures the history of a space.
Given this legacy, much of Volunteer Park also maintains a turn of the century aesthetic, with the architectural and artistic commitments upheld through volunteers and professional staff. Even today, the art deco building is home to the Seattle Asian Art Museum, and still serves as the crown jewel of Volunteer Park.
Beyond Volunteer Park, these luminaries and their passion for public art permeates Seattle’s parks and green spaces, creating a space for everything from artists like Isamu Noguchi’s “The Black Sun” in Volunteer Park to the Bohemian swagger of Fremont’s Lenin Statue.
Even the shift toward war-inspired art seen in a place like Magnuson Park is not unexpected given Seattle’s history. Untamed as the flora may be, sculptures like the fins can be thought of as the spiritual descendants of Volunteer Park’s creative atmosphere and fervor for honoring a place’s history.
No matter the history of the park, Seattle is unique in that art and parks pair well, like a light Seattle drizzle does with a cup of drip coffee. I hope you get to enjoy this unique blend of art and nature, for there is no greater joy than seeing Shakespeare in Volunteer Park, or taking a walk only to see some black fins peeking up over the horizon.
