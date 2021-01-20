Rare plants for beginners

Once they’ve owned common plants for a while, folks will often end up on the Kaylee Ellen side of the internet and feel a desire for rare plants. That’s how it happened with me, and now, just for funzies, I have plants worth well over $300.
Nowadays, the term “rare” is used very loosely in the plant community to describe plants that are otherwise uncommon or hard to find. The exclusivity of these plants is what drives up their price; especially during the pandemic, prices have skyrocketed because demand has increased exponentially.
In quarantine, many people started purchasing plants to get a piece of the outdoors in their homes. I already had a steady collection growing, but once the lockdowns began, I started investing more time and money into cool looking plants. Honestly, it gave me something to do and something to take care of, since I couldn’t really see anyone.
So, if you have a little extra money to spend and you’re looking to snag that rare wishlist plant, there are some great beginners that are stunning but forgiving. They don’t require a lot of extra care, but they can land you some great compliments during your next Zoom meeting.
If you’re just starting on the rare plant path, rooted plants are your best bet. They’re not the cheapest — chonks or node cuttings would be the most inexpensive option — but a rooted plant will start you off on quite the high note.
1. Scindapsus silver splash or silver lady
Scindapsus are similar to vining pothos and philodendrons. They love to dry out and appreciate as much indirect light as you can give them. This plant is particularly stunning because its leaves look like they were painted with silver. It’s also so easy to care for. Peace Love and Happiness Club in the Fremont neighborhood typically carries starter plants, and some shops that are farther away carry them in larger pot sizes.
2. Philodendron golden dragon
Golden dragons are a bit of a larger upright philodendron. They have a jagged leaf shape and mottled yellow or light green variegation. Their care is similar to that of other philodendrons, in that they like to dry out and receive good lighting. No special care is needed for these uncommon plants. Peace Love and Happiness Club carries them, but it’s a little on the high end of the market price. If you’re able, I would check local Facebook groups and other Seattle shops. For example, Plant Envy in Everett typically has decent-sized specimens for about $60.
3. Syngonium albo
The syngonium albo has become more common in the past year because syngoniums propagate very easily. These are pretty much readily available at any shop that specializes in rare or collector’s houseplants. Especially on Facebook Marketplace and within Facebook groups, they’re very accessible, for about $30 a cutting. Their care is exactly like any other syngonium; this plant just has white variegation on its leaves. Peace Love and Happiness Club doesn’t carry them at the moment, but if you have access to Facebook and can join a plant group, that’s going to be the place to buy them for cheap right now.
4: Variegated String of Hearts
If you love cutesy trailing plants, the variegated string of hearts is perfect. Although it’s not particularly rare anymore, it is still hard to come by for a decent price. These trailing plants have pink and white variegation on their heart-shaped leaves. They are to die for! Like their non-variegated counterparts, they produce new leaves almost every day. Their variegation will remain prominent if the plant is provided enough light to sustain the lack of chlorophyll; as long as you have a good window or nice grow lights, they should thrive. Currently, Peace Love and Happiness Club has small pots in stock, but believe me, they won’t stay small for long.
I recommend doing your research before purchasing an uncommon or hard-to-find plant. Once you master the easier uncommon plants, go ahead and tackle the expensive collector’s plants. What matters most is that you’re getting something out of the plant collecting experience; as long as you feel fulfilled by your plants, there’s no need to keep up with the trends.
Plants should be a place where you find peace and happiness, where you can invest love and energy into something to help it grow, and where you can be proud of your efforts and your ability to take care of something to the point that it thrives. Plant collecting isn’t necessarily meant to show off what you own; rather, it’s an experience of self care and self love.
Reach Health & Wellness Editor Iseabel Nance at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @iseabel
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.