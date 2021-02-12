Locating identity within sound with i///u lead singer Katyrose Jordan and SOPHIE’s music

Editor’s note: “I Should Watch TV” is a weekly column, inspired by David Byrne and St. Vincent’s song of the same name, that focuses on mental health awareness, representation, and understanding the world through the media we consume.
In 2017, albeit a bit behind, I discovered the artist SOPHIE. I was immediately taken aback by her abrasive sonic style, unique compositions, and beautiful voice. SOPHIE — who tragically died at the end of January — was and always will be an incredibly talented and visionary creative, so I took it upon myself to share her music with my friend.
“It’s honestly not bad,” my friend said, as the last notes of SOPHIE’s “Immaterial” played through the car speakers. “It’s not something I would usually listen to, but it’s good.”
A few years later, I was sitting on a party bus and my aux cord plugged into my phone, with a bunch of members from the Greek community. Slightly nervous of how it would turn out, I queued up the same track. To my surprise, the occupants, whether or not due to their intoxication, stood up and turned up, for lack of a better phrase.
When I heard of SOPHIE’s death last month, my mind immediately went to those two moments and I broke down. Since coming across her music, SOPHIE has been a massive presence in my life, and I know the music industry and creative platforms in general will feel the weight of her absence.
Songs are subjective. Since we cannot physically enter into another’s mind, à la “Being John Malkovich,” songs will simply have different meanings for everyone.
While my acquaintances may have viewed this moment as temporary or just another pop song, it meant so much more to me than they could understand.
UW student and i///u lead singer Katyrose Jordan understands the magicality of music, as well as the emotional experience it can invite for listeners.
“Music is like you’re leading your listener into a space with you,” Jordan said. “So if it’s a really jubilant, joyous, happy song, I’m trying to think ‘How can I channel that all the way through myself into literally how I’m pronouncing the words or how I’m articulating whatever I’m playing?’”
Jordan added that emotion is integral to her profession, citing it as one of her strong suits.
“I think my strong point is — or that what people tell me, is that I’m able to make them feel emotions and I’m able to communicate emotion through what I’m doing,” Jordan said.
This is extremely apparent in i///u’s work. Songs like “Waltz for Cassiopeia,” “I Don’t Need It,” and “Except Me” vary in moods and themes, but all carry an emotional undercarriage, which elevates each song to become a moving symbol of the human experience.
Our conversation shifted to discuss the ways music can shape how we view ourselves and our identities.
Jordan noted that she has struggled with finding her identity and fitting in, especially as she was growing up in her community.
“I had other, different struggles, both with being adopted and being in a very, very tiny, basically all-white community,” Jordan said. “Also like, you know, being Asian, but not being Asian enough to be accepted into actual Chinese culture, and certainly not American-looking enough or seeming enough to be fully at home with [my] white American friends.”
Jordan, like many individuals, turned to music to provide her with the community she was seeking.
“[Music] gives you a community,” Jordan said. “It unlocks a whole world that you can relate to other people about.”
Concerts and other live performances put this theory into practice. While some concert-goers simply trickle in from off the street, the majority of ticket-holders are avid fans, looking to connect with fellow admirers and celebrate beloved artists. They feel drawn to this social circle because it’s a form of self-expression in many ways.
Each time I shared a track by the late electronic-pop pioneer and Grammy nominee SOPHIE, I felt as if I was offering a piece of myself. No, I didn’t know the artist personally or have a hand in producing her music, but this doesn’t lessen my connection to SOPHIE. The artist’s abstract and occasionally abrasive style lured me in from the start and I found myself hooked.
The sounds and lyrical content not only inspired me to pursue music as a hobby, they also taught me to celebrate my differences. Even if your tastes aren’t what others consider mainstream, remember that it’s ultimately your reaction and emotional response to the art and genre that matters.
Through my adoration for her work, I became more self-accepting and comfortable stepping outside the confines of my gender. In addition, while I may struggle with my own personal issues, I know the music created by artists like SOPHIE and i///u will always provide me with a sense of security.
I think listeners of all identities can use music to feel less alone, and both Jordan and I can attest to that.
So, while my friend may never relisten to SOPHIE on their own time, and I will probably never see the people on that bus again, I am thankful that these people embraced a piece of me, even if it was for a brief, fleeting moment. It allowed me to feel real, to feel recognized, and while music can beneficially impact your brain in so many ways, nothing will come close to the feeling of being embraced for simply being you.
Reach columnist Jacob Renn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jakemrenn
