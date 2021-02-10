Sugar cookies for a sweet Valentine’s Day

In honor of impending Valentine's Day celebrations, I made sugar cookies. These treats are good enough to woo your crush, impress your significant other, or just enjoy for yourself. They’re versatile and aren’t too complicated to make, but I’d say these cookies are a step above store-bought chocolates. My roommate loved them, and she has great taste.
Sugar cookies are pretty easy to make; the most time-consuming aspect is usually the chilling time, which is pretty labor-free on the baker’s end. It’s important to keep the dough chilled — otherwise the cookies spread out a lot while you bake them and get less crisp. These aren’t like the thick sugar cookies you buy at the store; this recipe is crispy and buttery, rather than soft and chewy.
You can also play around with the icing, adding different flavorings or food coloring if you like. In the recipe, I used cherry jam because it made the icing pink, and it’s what I had in the fridge. Cinnamon or chocolate icing could be a great addition as well.
I hope these cookies help you have a sweet Valentine’s Day, however you choose to mark the occasion.
