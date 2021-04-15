Play review: ‘Accidental Death of an Anarchist’

The UW School of Drama recently celebrated the graduation of MFA in directing candidate Kristie Post Wallace with her thesis production of Dario Fo’s “Accidental Death of an Anarchist.”
Embracing the virtual medium of the production by incorporating a variety of technological tools, Wallace succeeded in evoking the essence of Fo’s original 1970 work. This version of the play is satirical and funny, with a beautiful connection to the current state of the world.
There was an evident sincerity on the actors’ part, as the characters were well developed and nuanced. For a storyline with a nameless protagonist known only as the “madman,” the cast and crew put together a piece that was both visually appealing and engaging. The unpredictability brought by the madman, played by second-year professional actor training program student Joellen Sweeney, left me wanting more of the character.
“I just had to enjoy it as much as possible,” Sweeney said in a post-performance discussion on closing night.
Virtual plays have become quite popular in the past year, but this one in particular had a special excitement to it.
“Every night was a greater energy the night before,” student Jarron Williams, who played police officer Bertozzo in the production, said.
In the story, we follow a madman as they help the police concoct a story to conceal the mysterious death of an anarchist in police custody. All this is supplemented with pockets of hilarious commentary on the corrupt society we live in today.
“This hard-hitting comedy continues to be relevant in our society as it calls for the accountability of those who have sworn to protect and serve, and one cannot miss the timeliness of this message,” Wallace said in her director’s note.
Most of the actors filmed their scenes in the rooms of Hutchinson Hall, but the creative setup of the screen that audiences saw was very realistic. The different movements, like pushing someone away or changing positions, were all well defined and aided by the use of technology. In constructing the story, Wallace had help from stage manager Nina Williams-Teramachi.
“I just asked the actors to trust me,” Wallace said in the post-show discussion. “It was a lot of playing and figuring it out together.”
Wallace reminisced on the initial phase of the production process, in which she could easily envision the final product but realized that conveying her ideas to the actors would be challenging.
As an audience member, I could see the creativity and energy brought by the team. A 1970 play was effortlessly made relevant to the kinds of media we are used to watching. Wallace mentioned that she took inspiration from films like “Clue” and popular contemporary shows like “Fleabag.”
It is often said that Fo plays are difficult to direct, but Wallace and her team managed to put together a graceful piece of art which made connecting with the story a piece of cake.
“Accidental Death of an Anarchist” had its closing night April 11. The actors and Wallace wished to leave audiences with the sense of there being a million possibilities in any given room. This is proof of the genuineness with which they approached the play and the commitment they shared to providing audiences with a memorable virtual experience.
Reach writer Niv Joshi at arts@dailyuw.com.
