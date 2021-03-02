Grand Illusion Cinema screens Shatara Michelle Ford's ‘Test Pattern’

Content warning: This review, as well as the associated film, contains a description of sexual assault and the traumatic aftermath.
"Test Pattern," currently streaming through the Grand Illusion Cinema, is a realist drama that denounces institutionalized sexism, racism, and an inequitable health care system. Rather than softening situations or detracting from their weight, the movie holds value in its portrayal of unpleasant realities.
Shatara Michelle Ford's first feature film unravels the romance between a young Renesha (Brittany S. Hall), a Black woman from Dallas who works in the corporate world, and Evan (Will Brill), a white tattoo artist.
The first scenes of the movie cover the couple's development, but Ford shocks the audience by showing Renesha, while on a girls’ night with a friend, being drugged and sexually assaulted. Without remembering much, Renesha goes home. The next day, her boyfriend, Evan, insists that she secure a rape kit to preserve physical evidence for forensic proof in a sexual assault investigation.
From there, the film focuses on the aftermath of the sexual assault and how it affects the relationship on both parts. Renesha and Evan are impacted by bureaucratic labyrinths; the scarce resources of a failed health care system when they look for a professional qualified to provide the rape kit and their differing positionalities, with respect to gender and race, from which they approach the situation
The duality represented by the couple explores ideas of whiteness and Blackness, and of womanhood and manhood in subtle, visual details. It is implied that Evan, as Renesha’s confidant, takes steps in what he thinks is protecting Renesha, but overrides her in the process.
It begins with Evan’s insistence to have a rape kit collected. Renesha is against this at first, but ends up conceding under pressure from Evan. This dynamic continues through various hospital visits, when he fills in paperwork for Renesha as if she isn’t there, and she becomes visibly uncomfortable when Evan screams for a rape kit, experiencing a panic attack triggered by his actions.
"I wanted to be as true to trauma as I possibly could and authentic to the experience for the victim at hand,” Ford said in an interview with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. “When sexual violence is depicted onscreen, it tends to be over-the-top and excessive, in my opinion, because it's trying to convince people who have not experienced it that it's bad. I think it's too much. I also think there's an entertainment and shock value that does not sit well with me. I really, really tried my best to be restrained and tried to be true to the experience to PTSD effectively."
At the end of the movie, it’s noticeable that the plot structure mirrors the dualities of the couple themselves. While the first part of the film takes a deep dive into love and consensual sex — telling the couple's story before the sexual assault occurs — the second part explores trauma and its aftermath.
Ford focuses on the frustrations of these characters as they struggle against a system that shelters them and, at the same time, hinders their access to justice or resolution. In exploring the unspoken traumas of a sexual assault, Ford portrays the event and its developments in an authentic way, making the audience think about relationships and power beyond the obvious interpretations or conclusions.
"We are spending a lot of time talking about the extremes when a lot of the gray area stuff, the stuff that I think has a lot more to do with power and how we talk about consent, is not being addressed," Ford said in a virtual Q&A with Coolidge Corner Theatre.
Reach contributing writer Victor Simoes at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ViC_t_O_r05
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.