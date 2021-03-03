‘Another Round’ authentically explores drinking culture

Four teachers, four midlife crises, one experiment, and a .5% blood alcohol content (BAC) — what could go wrong?
With a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a Golden Globe nomination, and a space on the Oscar shortlist for Best Foreign Language Film, the Grand Illusion Cinema’s latest screening, “Another Round,” is a deceptively sweet and pleasantly delusional film. Written and directed by Thomas Vinterberg and set in Denmark, the movie stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, and Lars Ranthe as four high school teachers.
The central premise is that the leads “medicate” themselves by maintaining a consistent level of intoxication throughout the school day. This is based on the Norwegian theory that humans are born with a BAC of 0.5%: “too low.” The teachers’ creativity, social performance, and life satisfaction seem to improve at first glance, but the implications of drinking soon have detrimental and irreversible side effects.
This dramedy film begins somewhat simply. There are clear conflicts, with a seemingly basic plot arc, but the ending defies norms for this genre. At first, alcohol solves all the characters’ problems, but before long, it produces new dilemmas that develop until we are left with a reflection on life with many questions left unanswered.
Mikkelsen does a great job of honing his character of a weary-eyed, middle-aged teacher and is supported, in kind, by the other supporting actors. The plot is also uniquely entertaining. Some moments of the film bring a sense of euphoria as we see these teachers genuinely influence the lives of their students with the help of a sustained buzz. A fair share of melancholy and heartache is sprinkled in, but at no point does the story bring you to tears.
The film takes place in various classrooms such as music, history, psychology, and athletics. There are brilliant moments in each of these settings that show how drinking has the potential to elevate not just the teachers’ lives, but the lives of everyone surrounding them. History teacher Mikkelson becomes the new hero in his classroom, weaving in lessons of successful entanglements of famous drunks, like Winston Churchill, which complements the plot and aids in their drunken experiment.
Like Mikkelson, each teacher takes their teaching to new creative heights. One provides his student with vodka before a big test to take the edge off, while the PE teacher singlehandedly inspires the underdog of his soccer team.
Although this is not a musical, the dancing is a notable, unexpected addition. In the final scene, Mikkelsen seems to become a professional ballerina, pulling off moves like barrel turns and pirouettes.
The cinematography is also marvelous. We are introduced to the Danish way of life and their seemingly drunken culture in scenes that feature beautifully lit dancing, gatherings, and drinking escapades with nature as the stage. The bulk of the movie is filmed in Dogme 95, an approach that is somewhat controversial because it lacks special lighting and makes the film appear more improvisational. My own impression is that this style makes the scenes look dark or uninteresting, but I can understand why some may appreciate this organic take on filmography.
Unfortunately, while the beginning of the film poses larger questions about dissatisfaction with life and midlife depression, it doesn’t really follow through with any concrete answers — perhaps exposing the quick-fix implications of social drinking.
Fundamentally, this is a lighthearted production that explores alcohol and drinking culture in an interesting and honest way. But by virtue of this honesty, the film seems to lack a greater purpose and may leave the audience wanting more.
Reach contributing writer Aspen Anderson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aspenwanderson
