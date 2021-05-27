Review: Stop what you’re doing and stream ‘Sour’

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably heard of budding starlet Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour,” which has made huge waves since its release May 21. If you do in fact live under a rock, this is your sign to go listen to the album — a beautiful, heart-shattering body of work that has absolutely taken over social media, as well as the hearts of high schoolers, college students, and millennials alike.
Rodrigo’s career began with a starring role on the Disney+ show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Her vocal abilities and girl-next-door energy shone through in her role as Nini Salazar-Roberts and her original song, “All I Want,” from the show soon went viral on TikTok (and was stuck in my head for months).
“All I Want” came and went with the trends, but Rodrigo’s January 2021 single “drivers license” has not lost steam since its release. TikTok (once again) latched on to Rodrigo, this time to follow the relationship drama with her co-star Joshua Bassett and fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter.
“drivers license” is a personal, raw retelling of a young heartbreak that had everyone crying over their high school exes. In a time when so many people were back in their suburban hometowns, it was the perfect song to cry to in your mom’s minivan. “drivers license” touches on the insecurities, jealousy, and deep heartache that come with losing a first love and it consistently demonstrates Rodrigo’s excellent vocals. The song was an amazing teaser for the heart-wrenching ballads that “Sour” would bring and definitively marked the beginning of Rodrigo’s rise to the top of the charts.
Her follow-up single “deja vu,” dealt with similar themes of heartbreak and jealousy, but made them catchy. Again, TikTok took the song and ran with it, but no one was prepared for the absolute masterpiece of a third single that would come next. An ode to the “Misery Business” era of Paramore and a throwback to the emo phases of years past, “good 4 u” absolutely shattered social media and solidified Rodrigo’s versatility as a musician.
The trio of singles tracks the stages of grieving a relationship, with the initial sadness, ensuing jealousy, reminiscing, and finally, unbridled rage. With listeners in an emotional frenzy, Rodrigo released “Sour” just one week after the third single drop. For the debut album of a young, previously unknown artist, “Sour” is incredibly impressive, with not a single skip on the tracklist.
Rodrigo’s catapulted career is an interesting look at the power of TikTok to elevate an artist’s influence to the next level. Starring in a Disney+ show was arguably a great start, but nothing rocketed Rodrigo to the forefront of musical conversation quite like her explosion on TikTok. Watching her blossom through the incorporation of her music into TikTok trends is a hint at the future of up-and-coming artists and the role that TikTok will play in shaping the music industry.
UW student Midori Sylwester discovered Rodrigo through TikTok and professed that she adores “Sour” for its ability to unearth emotions she herself couldn’t put into words.
“The album captures jealousy, but also wishing the other person the best, being angry at them, loving them still,” Sylwester said. “I think everyone has had at least one of those experiences, romantically or friendship-wise.”
Sylwester said this album does an excellent job of putting so many people’s pain and self-growth journeys into words. After all, that’s what music is for — bringing people together and making our emotions more tolerable through this commonality.
“Sour” is the perfect album for dancing through heartbreak or crying into a tub of ice cream with your friends. It reaches out to survivors of heartbreak, girls feeling the pressure of societal beauty standards, queer kids from unaccepting homes, and those of us who still, without a doubt, cannot parallel park. My suggestion: Stop what you’re doing, get on Spotify, and fall in love with Rodrigo’s impressive debut.
Reach writer Katelyn Grganto at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KGrganto
