Review: ‘Hope,’ dir. Maria Sødahl

The Grand Illusion Cinema has continued with its streaming service. One film that is now available is Norway’s Oscar contender “Hope,” directed by Maria Sødahl. The 125 minutes of genuineness made my Sunday afternoon and gave me reason to wonder, how often do we take our relationships for granted?
“Hope” follows the story of Anja, played by Andrea Bræin Hovi. She is an artist, mother of three, and stepmother of three. After being diagnosed with an incurable metastasis to her lung cancer, Anja finds it difficult to break the news to her kids. Sleep deprivation due to high doses of medication leaves her exhausted, nauseous, and “ruthless,” as described by her partner Tomas, played by Stellan Skarsgård.
The central theme of hope is addressed at several points in the story in both negative and positive lights. Anja’s hope for a miracle comes and goes throughout the film. The story takes place during the Christmas season, which unfortunately means there are few medical specialists available to treat Anja on an urgent basis.
Sødahl has done an amazing job in capturing Anja’s pain and suffering, due to both her illness and her gradually diminishing bond with her loved ones. The closeness Anja shares with her biological children is beautifully reproduced by the director with extreme close-up shots and loud sniffles from the embattled mother.
In a way, the storyline is cliché, as Anja finds herself on a journey toward accepting the terminal prognosis of her disease. Nevertheless, the actors’ effortless work in the film gives it a unique touch. As mentioned previously, genuineness is evident in sweet hugs and kisses shared between the family members. It is a reminder of how the presence of hope is closely related to human touch and affection.
Another heartwarming moment is the rekindling of Anja and Tomas’ relationship, who, in earlier years, had seen each other as professional rivals. The illness brings them together and they eventually marry.
“Hope” is a must-watch film from the Grand Illusion’s streaming oeuvre. In this time of uncertainty, “Hope” gives the heart something to look forward to, and the assurance that there is nothing to lose if you have your loved ones nearby. The news that Anja is dying comes early on in the film, but the strength with which she and Tomas fight to cling on to the slightest ray of hope supersedes any and all despair.
All the movies from the Grand Illusion, including “Hope,” are available to stream starting at $5.
