‘Identifying Features’: Grand Illusion Cinema screens Fernanda Valadez’s heart-wrenching testament to hope in the migrant age

“Sin Señas Particulares”— the original title of the film “Identifying Features” — does not refer to the bucolic plains of Northern Mexico or the journey by which countless young people travel to the United States in search of work. Rather, this phrase, which means “without identifying features,” refers to the process by which mothers try to identify their children in photographs taken by authorities.
Director Fernanda Valadez draws inspiration from that premise, telling the story of mothers who will never stop trying to identify and reunite with their children.
Current socio-economic circumstances which have led to the migration of children do not provide an adequate understanding as to what this film is about. The pain and loss of the mothers who have witnessed their children become victims of this complex mechanism is a uniquely burdensome form of grief.
Loss is a word with two conceits in this film. In one sense, loss is the insurmountable feeling of wailing at a loved one's grave, torn over the decisions by a deity or a universe so cruel as to take that loved one away. Loss is also that indescribable question of “Why me?” which is only punctuated by a tinge of hope when someone realizes their loved one may still be alive.
Within the first 10 minutes, both forms of loss are on display. While two mothers converse after a funeral, one (the protagonist, Magdalena) embraces the other. Heading on the road toward an identification center, she attempts to find her son, looking for clues of his fate. The other mother, Olivia, ends up in the same location, with similar hopes of locating her missing child.
Anguish does not begin to describe how it feels — for mothers and the viewer — to look at the articles of clothing of teenagers who are revealed to have been burned and buried in shallow graves. The circumstances by which someone finds their child in a body bag is just the beginning of a new turmoil that extends into a bureaucratic nightmare.
Identifying a body requires biological confirmation from the parents, because the bodies are often too decomposed or otherwise disfigured to be properly identified. Valadez never shies away from this reality. The danger faced by youth in the hopes of arriving in the United States is not the worst part of the journey — the ambiguity of waiting for a body to have the correct identifying features is what haunts those mothers who must wait for an answer.
Ambiguity persists for those who arrive in the United States and is the atmosphere of the border stations and detention centers that men like Miguel (Magdalena’s son) encounter. Violence awaits him on the journey back into Mexico, as he confronts, time and again, the surreal and wanton murder of mayors and anyone who walks into a town held by gangs.
In their respective journeys, Magdalena and Miguel are united by an unwavering hope that leads the film into its third act. Dilapidated towns overtaken by nature give way to the mouth of a river, steeped in hope and fear, where mothers and sons must face the reality of violence and torture. The senseless rapids and dismal poverty of the area fuel the gangs, ultimately leading Magdalena to discover her son is alive but has fallen prey to the very forces that led him and others to journey to the United States.
Magdalena must make the choice to relinquish hope in a way that is different from other mothers in the film. There is no burial, but rather a pyre lit in the hearts and mind of the audience. Magdalena cannot save her son, so she must find a way to forget him.
Reach writer Andy Chia at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GreatBaconBaron
