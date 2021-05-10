The white horse rides online in UW School of Drama’s production of ‘Rosmersholm’

At its core, theater is something of an interactive medium. While audiences might not play an active role in the performance, they do experience the story as a collective — watching, laughing, gasping, and applauding every step of the way.
COVID-19 and the university’s health and safety guidelines have pushed theater onto the small screen, with live Zoom productions becoming the new (but temporary) normal. For Andrew Coopman, third-year MFA director at the UW School of Drama, these shows mark an opportunity to adapt and reinvent.
“Virtual theater is somewhere between a cinematic experience and a theatrical experience,” Coopman said. “After eight productions, I feel like I finally found that happy medium between using the cinematic privileges that come with a camera and not losing the theatricality of the moments.”
Coopman’s thesis production, an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s “Rosmersholm,” is no small task to embark on. Known as Ibsen’s most emotionally and politically complex play, “Rosmersholm” holds surprisingly relevant commentary on tribalism, sexuality, gender, and love.
“‘Rosmersholm’ was my number one choice,” Coopman said. “What I love is that this play does seem to get more timely as we go on. Right now we’re facing a world where we feel more divided than ever … that's why I decided not to change its setting.”
Considering the political drama of the narrative, “Rosmersholm” is still a deeply personal story about the human spirit and its frailties, remaining well-illustrated in Coopman’s version. This particular adaptation of the play took place over Vimeo livestream, with each of the performers acting at their computers.
“The adaptation for this was, ‘How do I tell the story effectively in this virtual medium?’ –– specifically about getting it to be where it was online and digestible,” Coopman said. “I distilled it down to its essential elements without losing the nuances behind each character and the integrity of the story.”
“Rosmersholm” follows two kindred spirits: Johannes “John” Rosmer, a grieving widower and former pastor turned political “liberator,” and Rebecca West, an emancipated woman living at the titular Rosmersholm, a manor Rosmer inherited from his prestigious family.
Both are haunted by the White Horse of Rosmersholm, the ghostly visage of Rosmer’s late spouse, Beata, and are struggling to come to terms with their past lives as deadly truths reveal themselves.
“The biggest thing for [Rosmer] was that he always felt like he was doing the right thing,” Antonio Mitchell, second-year MFA actor at the UW School of Drama, said. “The downside of it is, yes, he was making these choices and doing these things in the hope that it would make things better, but he was not thinking about the consequences.”
Rosmer, played by Mitchell, is a complicated man with a deep history. Mitchell’s performance of Rosmer is as varied and complex as the man himself, often shifting between electrifying anger and defeated grief. The audience sees a visceral portrait of the man, drenched in guilt and pursued by a past he can’t seem to escape from.
The same could undoubtedly be said of West, played by second-year MFA actress Gretchen Hahn. An old friend of the late Beata Rosmer, West is torn between her loyalties to the Rosmers and to herself, as her world quickly begins to unravel. To that end, Hahn provides an equally captivating and layered performance.
“She has such control over her emotions in a way that sometimes leaves people guessing,” Hahn said. “We get these moments of humanity that shine through. She's playing this very elaborate game all the time. It's so fascinating [how] she can be so present and also have eight other things cooking.”
In fact, all of the actors shine, despite the unconventional format. From Gabriel Trimbur’s explosive performance as Rector Kroll to Matt Standley’s portrayal of the magnanimous Ulrik Brendel, the cast never ceases to impress.
Additionally, Coopman’s set design and costuming are nearly impeccable. Each of the characters has fantastic backgrounds and costumes that fit the setting and the tone. From the subtle arrangement of West’s chess set to the fading light of the background sun, each decision appears perfectly tailored to the story and the surrounding medium.
While a small laptop screen will never live up to a stage at Meany Hall, Coopman’s adaptation of “Rosmersholm” remains a creative and powerful show that takes full advantage of the strengths of virtual performance. For students, the recording of the show will be available to stream until May 16. Contact dramahousemanager@uw.edu to request the link, and check out Coopman and the company’s work here.
