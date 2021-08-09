Staff Picks: 8/9-8/15

What we’re watching
Joshua Lee, General Sections Editor (@creativeperhaps)
Here is an odd selection of films that I recently saw for the first time.
Of the many ’80s teen films, 1985’s “Better Off Dead” is probably one of the more obscure ones. Released the same year as giants like “The Breakfast Club” and “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Better Off Dead” is a peculiar, surreal comedy surrounding a heartbroken boy and his journey to self-actualization through skiing and the power of love. While some of its jokes have not aged well, it’s still a well-constructed flick and worth a watch for fans of the genre.
On the opposite side of the spectrum is Steven Spielburg’s 1998 war epic “Saving Private Ryan,” which follows a ragtag group of soldiers tasked with rescuing a lost paratrooper during World War II. It’s a brutal film, both in its depictions of violence and emotional trauma. While it’s not for the faint of heart, “Saving Private Ryan” remains a soulful drama on the human condition and how it clashes with the terrors of war. For a piece of media that focuses more on the topic, I would recommend the HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers.”
Finally, I tried to wrap my head around Christopher Nolan’s most recent film “Tenet.” Released in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I missed out on seeing it until this summer. It’s one of Nolan’s most mind-boggling films, with an inverted time premise that’s far too complicated to explain here. Just know that it’s a definite must-see, and by the time the end credits roll, you’ll want to see it all over again.
What we’re listening to
Liam Blakey, writer (@LiamBlakey2)
Another week, another musical controversy. Sadly, this queer writer will not be recommending the new DaBaby drop, but will instead be talking about an album by someone who was taken from us way too soon.
Recently at work, my colleagues and I got into a discussion about how the soulful and “real” EDM and house musicians are trans and queer women. Of course that’s up to interpretation — and I’m a bit biased, but “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides,” released by Sophie in 2018, is a good album for argument’s sake.
After her tragic death in the beginning of 2021, the album has an ominous feeling to it, with the tracks “Is It Cold In The Water?” and “Infatuation” going in-depth about the scariness and reality of our demise contrasted with the beauty of last moments — a common shared experience in the transgender and queer communities.
Of course everyone knows the song “Immaterial” (even the straights), and it’s a really good place to start if you’ve never explored the genre or Sophie as an artist. This is a short album with only nine songs, but each one packs a punch, and listening to everything in order will produce a beautiful, tragic, and touching experience for the listener.
Afterwards though, I would highly recommend checking out some other queer artists, in not only the EDM and house genres, but also rock, R&B, and even rap. My personal recommendations are Sleater-Kinney, the Ramones, David Bowie, and Sylvester.
What we’re reading
Sarah Kahle, writer (@karahsahle)
Ever wondered how history would have turned out if Belgium never conquered the people of the Congo? No? Even if you’re one of the few who takes a deep interest in the history of Belgian-Congolese relations, you’ll probably learn something new in Nisi Shawl’s novel “Everfair.” Set at the turn of the 20th century, the story explores the ramifications of King Leopold II’s colonization of the Congo and the atrocities he committed against the people there.
Shawl’s novel, however, is more than just a recollection of the horrors of colonialism, but a brilliant work of speculative fiction. In Shawl’s alternate history, a ragtag group of progressively-minded Europeans and Americans band together to wrest the Congo from Leopold’s control, and ultimately create a utopian society free from the racial constraints of their homelands. Through a rotating cast of compelling characters, the narrative progresses from the inception of their new country, Everfair, through the subsequent war against Leopold’s colonial forces, to the development of advanced technology and the advent of World War I and beyond.
I haven’t finished it yet, so I’m unable to reassure you that it has a satisfying ending, but what I’ve read so far contains steampunk air canoes, a plethora of African politics, and even an interracial sapphic romance in what is truly a far cry from typical sci-fi and its focus on white people doing stupid things in the future or outer space. The story’s historical setting grounds it well, and while the language can be a bit dense, complex, and even old-fashioned, Shawl’s style perfectly sets the scene, with her descriptions and terminology sending the reader right back to the late 1800s. Her characters are complex people with a complicated web of relationships that drive the plot against the backdrop of larger world events.
“Everfair” is a wonderful example of speculative fiction being used to not only revisit, reimagine, and rethink some of the darkest moments in our shared history, but also to pay tribute to what might have been.
What we’re up to
Andy Chia, writer (@GreatBaconBaron)
With the weather cooling down this week and the days getting shorter, I have been alternating between urban hikes, birding in the greater Seattle area, and staying indoors to try out some video games available via streaming.
This transitionary period between the dog days of summer and the first hints of fall is perfect for finding a trailhead and appreciating nature. All I grab is a Hydro Flask and some old running shoes and off I go. Cougar Mountain has been my main destination this summer, with its lush forests and plethora of trails being a unique choose-your-own-adventure story each time.
Going outside and walking around the neighborhood has been a fun way to destress. I live close to Lake Sammamish, so walking down to the lake is also a beautiful way to start my day. If you haven’t had the chance yet, take a look around your neighborhood and go explore.
The flipside of this has been sitting down and playing games on my couch. I recently picked up the Xbox Game Pass for $1, and as someone who still enjoys physical copies, the streaming service has been a pleasant surprise. The ability to stream games like “Control,” “Fable,” or “Donut County,” on my PC without owning these games has been a dream come true. The selection is impressive, and the best part is, the service lets me play games that I normally would never touch. AAA games cost $60 or more nowadays, so a service like Game Pass has been invaluable for keeping my costs down. I have no idea what Netflix’s gaming pass will look like, but I’m guessing that this is the future of what gaming will look like.
