Staff Picks: 7/26-8/1

What we’re watching
Niv Joshi, writer (@niveditajoshii)
I’m the kind of person who watches more than one show at a time — three is my average. I’m also the kind of person who waits for a show to end before watching so that I never have to wait for the next episode. Both these habits changed when I started summer quarter with the burden of move-out that is still upon me. Three boxes down, a million to go.
Carrying the title of “Marvel fan” comes with its glory, and the perpetual fear of spoilers. Having learnt my mistakes from “WandaVision,” I did not wait for the “Loki” season finale, because the morning after each episode release, using social media felt like the floor was lava.
I am currently rewatching the entire season of “Loki” because all the theories I read online need to fall into place. This is what being a Marvel fan means — making sure each easter egg is given full justice. It is with precision that us Marvel fans present the world with our theories.
If you’re wondering what I thought of the series, it was just OK. In my opinion, “Loki” has paved the way for a host of future movies (“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and even “Spider-Man: No Way Home”), but the series in itself might not have been given enough justice.
What we’re listening to
Samantha Ahlhorn, writer (@samahlhorn)
During the summer, I’ve been working as a hostess at a restaurant, which means I spend my afternoons and nights navigating interactions with hungry, belligerent guests. When my shifts end, I often find that I need something to decompress on the drive home. The stress of the day wears off immediately when I listen to the podcast “Obsessed,” from comedians Mary Beth Barone and Benito Skinner.
Each episode, the hosts discuss one thing they are obsessed with. It’s a pretty simple premise, but it opens up a world of entertaining and thought-provoking opportunities. Some of my favorite episodes have been “Straight Guys Talking Crypto / Vocal Fry” and “Drinking Tequila Exclusively / Grandma Asked If I’m a Fairy,” both of which have left me with obsessions of my own.
I’ve been following the hosts for a few years, and they are each successful and hilarious in their own right. Barone has a few sets, as well as a miniseries on Comedy Central, and Skinner performs various skits on Instagram and YouTube.
Together, Barone and Skinner are a dream team. The pair are best friends, and their bond makes the podcast so much more enjoyable to listen to. It feels like I’m hanging out with two really good friends, just chatting and cracking jokes.
The episodes are 20-30 minutes long — the perfect length for a drive or break from studying. “Obsessed” is my new favorite way to laugh and break up a stressful day.
Episodes come out every Monday on Spotify.
What we’re reading
Huma Ali, writer (@humabali)
This week I reread Robert Coover’s “The Crabapple Tree,” featured in The New Yorker in 2015. I first read the short story many years ago in an after-school creative writing club when a friend brought it to share. I remembered the story being rich with creepy, alarming situations, and this remained true in my revisiting of the piece.
“The Crabapple Tree” tells the tale of a farming family riddled with tragedy, from the death of the mother in childbirth, to a naked child playing (and urinating) as a dog. The story involves characters dealing with infidelity and crippling fear, as shown with the second wife of the family known as “the Vamp,” and others telling extravagant lies, which is the work of the outlandish Marleen, the daughter of the Vamp.
The story is told through the perspective of a town woman who knows the family’s original mother, and whose daughter played with Marleen in her youth. The father is described as a nice guy in his youth, but he clearly lacks a commitment to fatherly duties in his older age, and is heavily reliant on alcohol, which leads to his eventual demise. By the end of the piece, the death of nearly the entire family leaves a chilling graveyard under the crabapple tree on the farm’s property.
Don’t be too frightened of the loneliness of the surviving family though — the fallen family members are not left alone under the tree.
I was left unsettled and disturbed by the happenings of this family in Coover’s absolutely chilling work.
What we’re up to
Natalie Roy, writer (@nataliedroy)
I learned how to embroider for one of the most embarrassing reasons possible — I wanted to make a coat that a fictional character wears. While the half-finished coat currently sits patiently in my pile of projects, I am happy I picked up a new hobby because of it.
I think embroidery gets overlooked in the realm of arts and crafts. It takes much longer to have a finished project compared to other creative endeavors, but for that reason, embroidery has been the perfect quarantine hobby. It can easily take up a whole day if you let it, and while the repetition involved in the task may be taxing for some, I find it to be incredibly relaxing.
For me, the best part of embroidery is committing to what you’re making. Once you tie a knot in your thread, it’s nearly impossible to go back and fix past mistakes — you’re forced to let them become part of the piece.
Besides the forsaken coat, I’ve completed many other smaller projects. From Animal Crossing villagers to album covers, I have now acquired the skills necessary to turn any media I consume into wall art.
If any of this sounds appealing to you, here’s my advice for learning embroidery: watch a few videos on the types of stitches to get an idea of what you can do, be sure to split your thread, and make your first project something less ambitious than a fully embroidered coat.
