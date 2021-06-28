Staff Picks: 6/28-7/4

What we’re watching
Andy Chia, writer (@GreatBaconBaron)
Summer has always made me feel existential, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. After watching a string of awful comedies from the early 2000s, I think this heatwave is the perfect excuse to instead indulge in some “good” cinema.
The first director on my list would have to be Andrei Tarkovsky. Tarkovsky is a virtuoso when it comes to capturing the bleak nature of living, not only under an authoritarian state, but in our everyday lives. My favorite motif of his is what I call “doomer bucolicism,” which strikes a balance between the crippling passage of time and the silent beauty of nature. If you want to start with my favorites from his filmography, I would recommend trying “Andrei Rublev” or “Ivan’s Childhood.”
If you have a hankering for sci-fi and contemporary backdrops, try Don Hertzfeldt. He’s well-known for his oddball minimalist style that permeates late-night YouTube classics such as “Rejected” or “Billy’s Balloon,” but I would implore you to instead try out “It’s Such a Beautiful Day” or “World of Tomorrow.”
A short film made with the help of Hertzfeldt’s then-toddler niece Emily, “World of Tomorrow” follows a clone-Emily from the future telling her child self about the coming end of the world. Depressing premise aside, it ties the beauty of existence together with the refreshing naivety of a 5-year-old. If you have lost anyone or something dear in the past, the film will strike a nerve for you as it did for me.
What we’re listening to
Jacob Renn, Engagement Editor (@jakemrenn)
In between my daily consumption of Nine Inch Nails, Charli XCX, and Kanye West, I have found myself listening to a few new projects that I think deserve some attention.
If you are a fan of industrial hip hop, horrorcore, or trap metal, I highly recommend checking out Backxwash’s “I LIE HERE BURIED WITH MY RINGS AND MY DRESSES.” After winning the Polaris Music Prize in 2020 for “God Has Nothing to Do with This Leave Him Out of It,” Backxwash is back with, in my opinion, an even stronger album. Coming in at 33 minutes, “I LIE HERE” is a sonic punch to the face and a giant middle finger to transphobes everywhere. It is dark, grimy, and filled with bangers, yet also extremely personal and oddly accessible to most audiences.
If all of that doesn’t sound like a fun enough time, Backxwash’s Bandcamp describes the album as the artist’s journey through “pain and despair” to become “an empress of chaos on a path of self-destruction,” and I am certain that is something we can all relate to in one way or another.
On a slightly lighter note, I have also been addicted to Tyler, the Creator’s new album, “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.” Since its release, I have had the album on repeat, marveling at the lush compositions of each of the 16 tracks, and at Tyler’s growth as a rapper, producer, and individual. While “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” is not as sonically consistent as 2019’s “IGOR,” it is still a remarkable project and something that we will be talking about for years to come.
What we’re reading
Niv Joshi, writer (@niveditajoshii)
We are approaching the end of online school — at least that’s the hope. Honestly, my nervousness is gradually culminating as we advance toward September. How will my teachers carry themselves during face-to-face interactions? Will my peers be as awkward as they are in breakout rooms? Why do I have to wear pants every day?
As I reflect on the changes that have occurred in the past year and a half, I recall a book that has been greatly influential. “The Loneliness Cure: Six Strategies for Finding Real Connections in Your Life” by Kory Floyd has satiated my thirst for understanding connections and the affection that comes with them.
“The Loneliness Cure” is a research-based book that helps us empathize with our innate need to seek affection. Being an only child, I have spent quite a bit of time by myself, getting to know my likes and dislikes, but this book acknowledges the normalcy of wanting to be surrounded by other people.
If that is not convincing enough for you to read this self-help-esque book, let me tell you what Floyd has found to be the reason behind loneliness — the gap between given and received affection.
I am finding the tips provided by Floyd to be extremely helpful as I think about what I am going to do to connect with people this coming school year. Will I be successful in curing my loneliness amongst the vast UW campus? Only time will tell.
What we’re up to
Julie Emory, writer (@JulieEmory2)
After a long year, I found that the best form of self-care was reconnecting with past hobbies I flippantly discarded as my schedule was dominated by school and work. Now, I once again find myself marveling at the inviting screens of my Nintendo DS, as if I’ve stepped into a time capsule.
Over the past week, I found myself back on the Pokémon journey I could never take as an ambitious undergraduate student, entranced by the janky graphics and endearingly simple storyline — except why has no one questioned the unyielding faith adults had in a 10-year-old child to face literal gods of destruction?
Maybe this is my woeful cry that, as a 23-year-old woman who is as much of a sucker for a good story as I am for fun mechanics, I am far from Game Freak’s intended demographic for these games. But, I still find as much joy in opening a booster pack of Pokémon cards now as I did when I first pored over my original copy of Pokémon Diamond.
I am optimistic knowing that I wasn’t the only student who spent my time in the world of role-playing games during the pandemic. I am sure open-world games like Animal Crossing, and even platformers like the long-awaited follow-up in the Metroid series, will be the subject of conversation throughout campus this fall. Until then, if I’m not working or preparing for school, I’ll be returning to the adventures that made me the ambitious, curious, and socially awkward person I am today.
Reach Engagement Editor Jacob Renn and writers Andy Chia, Niv Joshi, and Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.