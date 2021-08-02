Staff Picks: 8/2-8/8

What we’re watching
Liam Blakey, writer (@LiamBlakey2)
It was difficult to figure out what I had watched of note this week. With move-in day fast approaching, most of my free time has been spent watching tutorials on “how to hang a picture frame” or “essential items for your college dorm,” so I haven’t really been in the mood to check out any new movies or TV shows.
But I did return to a classic and favorite of mine, “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” from 1934. Following a plot very timely for the Olympics, two champion skiers vacation in Switzerland and are caught up in an assassination, kidnapping, and other suspenseful moments, ending with a final shootout scored with a classical music concert.
As one of Alfred Hitchcock’s earlier films, it foreshadows his growing skills in filmmaking while still feeling intimate and cozy. Starring mostly unknown actors to our modern eyes, it is filled with great writing, beautiful cinematography, and a fast-paced story.
I highly recommend the movie, along with most of Hitchcock’s first films. Of course, I’m a fan of seeing Cary Grant get chased by a crop duster or an entire apartment built for the set of “Rear Window,” but I also recommend checking out “The Lady Vanishes” and “The Lodger” for similar storytelling and cinematography.
Andy Chia, writer (@GreatBaconBaron)
Now that I’ve graduated, I find myself feeling nostalgic for the days when I didn’t have to worry about finding a job or attending graduate school. Those days will likely be rose-tinted when I look back on them years from now, but I can’t help but feel a longing for the era that marked my transition from adolescence to adulthood.
The first album I gravitate towards these days is The Strokes’ “Is This It.” If you, like me, had days when you had no idea what you were doing or were anxious about the future, this is the album for you. As far as indie-rock albums go, this album has everything from melancholic songs punctuated by a sad bass-line in “Is This It” to the more upbeat, absurd track “Hard to Explain.” It captures my college experience of going from an angsty teenager to a more responsible, yet still angsty adult, but is also a damn good album to nod your head to while you sit in traffic.
The second set of tracks I’ve recently gotten back into are satirical musical tracks by comedians. Whether it be Bo Burnham’s tracks from his Netflix special “Inside” or something by Tim and Eric, I find myself popping on one of those tracks for a quick laugh. One of my recent favorites has been “Spaghetti Again” which is by far the most entertaining song I’ve heard about existential ennui and spaghetti to date.
As far as more critically acclaimed music goes, Neutral Milk Hotel’s “In the Aeroplane Over the Sea” is another album that has been queued up on my playlist. If you have never heard the album’s ghastly, surreal tracks, nor heard about Jeff Mangum’s obsession with Anne Frank’s life that led to the creation of this album, then you are missing out. By far one of the oddest albums from the ‘90s, I love this album for its mythology and musicality in equal measure. There is nothing more relaxing than listening to the titular trackwhile driving around town or belting out the lyrics to “King of Carrot Flowers”with your friends.
Julie Emory, writer (@JulieEmory2)
Despite being caught up in the horror that is the moving process, I always try to use my spare moments to catch up on my never-ending reading stack. I finally found the time to finish a memoir that sat unperturbed on my list for far too long: “Know My Name” by Chanel Miller. Miller’s memoir recounts her experience as the victim of sexual assault at the hands of Brock Turner at a Stanford University frat party in 2015.
Of course, I knew this case — it was the very reason my “dream” of attending Stanford evaporated at the shame of how Turner’s accolades were leveraged against the real trauma he inflicted on another human being. I had not until recently, however, realized that “Emily Doe” (Miller) wrote a memoir about the hell she faced between the assault and court proceedings.
Miller’s memoir was nothing short of gut-wrenching. Her control of language was near impeccable, which made every gaslighting journalist and defense attorney that much harder to stomach. Much like Turner’s “fantastic” swimming records, the exact number of drinks she consumed before passing out did not matter — assault is assault, and watching someone fight to get every detail right while Turner received countless passes because of his “promising future” destroyed me as a sexual assault survivor myself.
However, I am thankful that Miller faced her trauma head-on to write probably one of the most important books of the decade. Miller’s memoir illustrated all of the shame and pain that is ubiquitous to every survivor clearly enough that I found myself pausing to dry my eyes. Of course, I highly recommend her memoir, but want to flag this book with a content warning for anyone that is not in a healthy headspace to read about these topics.
Joshua Lee, General Sections Editor (@creativeperhaps)
I’ll never forget my first jam session: It was two years ago at Area 01, filled with introverted music majors. They would yell, “Blues in A flat,” and I would try to pretend I knew what that meant, struggling along with some sad pentatonic guitar scale I barely knew. Eventually, COVID-19 sent everybody home, abruptly ending my dreams of becoming the next Jimi Hendrix.
However, now that most everyone is vaccinated, I’ve played a lot of music this summer with old and new found friends alike. Dorm friends and roommates have become temporary bandmates as houses ring out with everything from midi metal tracks to the Grateful Dead.
It’s satisfying to be at a point that freshman me could only have dreamed of. Playing guitar has been one of the great tools in getting me through the pandemic, and being able to bask in that magic with others for the first time in a year has been amazing.
There’s absolutely nothing like finding the groove with the other musicians, feeling the rhythm, and letting the instrument take you to a place you didn’t know you could get to. Sometimes I surprise myself when I, in John Mayer’s words, “play like a kid on a jungle gym.”
I still struggle finding the key more often than not, but it’s not as bad as it used to be. Give me another two years and we’ll see where I’m at.
