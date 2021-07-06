Staff Picks: 7/5-7/11

What we’re watching
Joshua Lee, General Sections Editor
Two decades ago, before streaming services like Netflix and Hulu dominated the market, HBO stood as the king of subscription television. The channel aired a host of high-quality shows, perhaps the most prolific of which was “The Sopranos.” From 1999 to 2007, this New Jersey-based crime drama dominated household screens, in large part due to its unparalleled writing and performances.
I recently rewatched the show, finishing its 86-episode run a few weeks ago. It is evident to me that “The Sopranos” has not aged well in some places. The main character, Tony Soprano (played by the late James Gandolfini), is a callus, misogynistic, and manipulative man, yet the show has viewers sympathize with his mental and professional struggles as a mob boss. Gandolfini delivers an incredibly nuanced and powerful performance as Soprano, which makes his untimely passing at the age of 51 all the more tragic.
While “The Sopranos” undoubtedly features problematic characters (and has its share of dubiously acceptable moments), I do not think that it is an offensive show overall. Most of its runtime is spent illustrating how these flawed characters are a dying breed from a bygone era; the show doesn’t glamorize organized crime as much as it illustrates how it corrupts and poisons those involved.
There’s so much more to talk about with “The Sopranos,” from its jaw-dropping season finales to its perplexing ending, but you would be doing yourself a disservice by hearing it from me instead of watching the show yourself.
What we're listening to
Huma Ali, writer
This summer is going by immeasurably fast, and I often find myself losing track of time. Even with the long summer days, there never seems to be enough hours in the day to make a dent in the list of things I “should” be doing. I usually just listen to some trusty tunes and drive around waterfronts (or anywhere to catch a view) with the AC on blast.
Whether it’s a testament to how much I like the song or the fact that it’s at the top of my “liked” songs on Spotify — and, therefore, the most convenient song to press play on — I’ve pretty much heard The 1975’s “Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)” on repeat for the majority of summer so far. The lyric “See if my heart’s still in it” always seems to stand out to me — as I’ve had ample (maybe too much) time to think about the uncertain parts of my life as of late.
The upbeat tune “Buttercup” by Hippo Campus has an exciting progression, and to quote the band’s bassist Zach Sutton, “It goes frickin’ H.A.M. near the end.” Additionally, Paul McCartney and Dominic Fike’s “The Kiss of Venus” replicated the hopeful sound I’ve been enjoying –– and needing –– in music lately. I could play “The Kiss of Venus” much more than I have, but the serotonin release I get when it plays randomly is something that keeps me going.
Again with The 1975, the song “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” has become even more of a staple during my listening sessions. It falls in accordance with the optimistic feel of the previous songs as a result of its fast, but well-paced progressions.
What we're reading
Julie Emory, writer
Like the many introverts who suffered from a lack of interaction throughout the past year, I am turning to my hobbies as an excuse to make new friends. One of the most comforting — and hopefully viable — outlets to avoid awkward small talk is reading. Upon browsing several local book clubs, I settled on one loosely organized around current affairs. The first book I read for this club, “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell, forced me to confront my own workaholic tendencies in front of a group of absolute strangers.
In retrospect, I feel as though “How to Do Nothing”is a misnomer. Instead, Odell’s book focuses on how we can rewrite our attention from the constant barrage of emails, messages, and calendar notifications to our immediate surroundings. In the worst case, we fill our digital and physical spaces with rapid communication that amounts to little more than white noise. Like many others, I desperately want to escape this deluge and form meaningful connections with the people that matter most to me.
While the lessons from Odell’s book will admittedly be a challenge to apply to my hectic day-to-day life, reading her book reminded me why I constantly find myself exhausted and showed me how to begin the path to change. Rather than reloading Twitter and Instagram for something new, I need to value all of my interactions so I can hear my customers, people I interview, and my friends, instead of the attention economy’s efforts to tear me out of the here and now.
What we're up to
Deborah Kwon, writer
When I was little, I hated hiking.
Whenever we traveled, my parents would drag me on hours-long trails just to see some view that was kind of pretty. As a kid who wanted to do karaoke and cartwheels, I never understood the appeal of hiking. I also just naturally gravitated toward disliking activities that weren’t 100% my choice.
Even through high school, I mostly pretended to enjoy hiking to fit in with the Pacific Northwest culture of hiking and climbing.
“Fake it ‘til you make it” must be true though, because after so many months spent indoors due to COVID-19, my only walks were around my white picket fenced neighborhood. Soon, hiking and the outdoors began to sound appealing.
I grabbed my hiking boots, mask, and a couple of friends and forced myself back into an activity I once dreaded. I can’t say that I’ve done a total 180 and love hiking more than life, but it’s been a good change of pace.
Especially with the summer sun and recent heatwave, I’ve become a big fan of lake hikes. I’ve hiked to Mirror Lake and Annette Lake and have done the obligatory Rattlesnake Ledge and Poo Poo Point hikes.
I’ve learned that I am completely okay with wrecking myself on a hike if it means I’ll get to jump into a body of water. Maybe there’s something about hiking to the lake that reminds me of picturesque movie scenes of having fun in the water with friends. Or, it might be the potential of being a classic horror movie protagonist.
