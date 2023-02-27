10 Heartfelt but Budget-Friendly Gift Ideas for Grandparents

Gift-giving is the perfect way to show your appreciation and love for your grandparents, but it can be hard to find presents that are meaningful and within a tight budget. Spending quality time with your grandparents is optimal, but a personalized gift can be the cherry on top of your visit.

10 Touching and Budget-Friendly Gifts for Grandparents

Whether your grandparents live near or far, you should give them something special once in a while.

Here are 10 heartfelt but budget-friendly gift ideas that your grandparents will appreciate.

1. Photo Calendar

Gather and organize all the photos you’ve taken with your grandparents and turn them into a photo calendar. You can create your own home calendar online at Mixbook. You can customize your photo calendar with stickers, writings, or drawings to add a touch of creativity and fun.

2. Write Their Memoir

Create a memoir for your grandparents, detailing some of their most cherished memories. Type up anecdotes or stories from your family’s shared memories and present them in a scrapbook or journal format. Or, interview them ahead of time and put their story into a bound book.

3. Custom Artwork

Ask your friends or family members to make a piece of artwork dedicated to your grandparents. Print off the artwork and frame it for them to hang up in their home. If you’re the artistic type, you could paint your grandparents or create an abstract design that fits with their home’s aesthetic.

4. Baked Goods

Bake a tray of your grandma’s famous cookies, or surprise your grandpa with a batch of his favorite brownies. Put the treats in a cute tin or box and write a heartfelt note to make the gift extra special. If you live nearby, you could bake them a whole cake or cook them breakfast.

5. Gardening Supplies

If your grandparents have a garden, consider buying them seed packets, a trowel, or a gardening apron. These items will make it easier for them to tend to their garden and will be appreciated by any avid green thumb. Sew face clothes that you can place inside their apron.

6. Craft Supplies

If they like to paint, draw, knit, or do any other type of art, give them craft supplies to create something beautiful. Pick up paints, brushes, yarn, or a book of inspiring projects. Many books can be bought second-hand for a low price, but we recommend buying paints or brushes new.

7. Custom Puzzles

Puzzles are a fun and stimulating activity for grandparents. Find puzzles with larger pieces for easier handling and a fun theme that your grandparents will recognize. You could also find a printing company that makes jigsaw puzzles if you want to add a custom design or photo.

8. Subscription Box

Curate a subscription box for your grandparents full of items they love and have it shipped every month. Include snacks, books, beauty products, or whatever else your grandparents enjoy. Subscription boxes are typically way less expensive than buying the items in the box outright.

9. Box of Plants

Plants are an inexpensive and thoughtful way to show your grandparents that you care. Buy a succulent, Chinese money plant, or snake plant. If your grandparents want to include plants in their bathroom but it doesn’t get a lot of light, purchase a box of fake plants from IKEA.

10. Thoughtful Handbook

Compile a handbook of thoughtful ideas on how to spend time with your grandparents. It could include activities, games, recipes, or anything else to make them smile. Tell them you want to spend time with them doing these activities, then set up a day that works for all of you.