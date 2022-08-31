10 Ways to Be a Better LGBTQ+ Ally

Before becoming a better ally to the LGBTQ+ community, you might need some clarity. What does it really mean to be an ally, and why is it important?

An ally is a person who supports, stands up for, and encourages people in the LGBTQ+ community. They acknowledge and confront discrimination, disparities, and other challenges, while also celebrating differences.

Allies typically identify as heterosexual and cisgendered - those with traditionally accepted sexual orientation and gender identities.

Here are 10 ways to expand your allyship, starting now.

1. Do Your Research and Homework

Consider the pressure that gay, lesbian, and trans people face daily. They are often called on to be spokespeople for a large and diverse community.

Since there are over 16 million LGBTQ+ people in the U.S., each with unique experiences, this is a big ask.

Read books, listen to podcasts, watch a conversion therapy movie, or just talk one-on-one with real people. The time spent increasing your knowledge can be shared to enrich and increase awareness with others in your community.

2. Come Out as an Ally

Vocal support is a great first step. Telling the queer folks in your life that you are an ally can mean a world of difference. Just let them know you are available to listen and talk - even if they are not ready to share with others.

Joining an organization such as the Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) at your school or reposting content on social media are just a few more ways to demonstrate your support.

3. Stay Current on Relevant Issues

In 2022, hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been pushed by state lawmakers. Many of these bills target transgender people. These range from restricting healthcare, banning the use of bathrooms aligned with gender identity, and playing sports.

In the heated political climate of the last decade, the issues affecting these communities are ever-changing. Staying looped can help you oppose legislation harmful to LGBTQ+ individuals.

4. Be A Good Listener

Those who identify as LGBTQ+ are marginalized within U.S. society. As an ally, giving these people space to express themselves can help amplify their voices and make them feel accepted.

Not all community members have safe spaces or people in their lives. Simply being an ear to others who may be struggling with identity or coming out can go a long way.

5. Support LGBTQ+ Artists and Creators

Every year we have seen the corporate trend of riding the LGBTQ+ bandwagon during Pride month. Overnight every logo is superimposed with a rainbow flag and catchy slogans.

Although their large platforms help bring awareness, it is ultimately performative, mostly for “virtue signaling” and profit.

Supporting the wide variety of musicians, visual artists, and entertainers year round is a deeper, more meaningful way to ally with the community.

6. Ask, Don’t Assume

Everyone has their unique way of presenting physically. Whether someone identifies as trans, bi, gay, lesbian, or asexual, etc., there is no singular way to behave or appear.

Assuming someone’s gender or identity reinforces dated concepts of what is acceptable, normal, or expected. Asking is a perfectly acceptable way to discover someone’s preferred identity.

And if you are the shy type, sharing your identifiers when you introduce yourself by name is a great alternative.

7. Call Out Discrimination

Whether on social media or in public, your allyship needs to mean something in the moment.

If you see someone being bullied, harassed, or discriminated against, stand up for them.

As a person with a privileged identity, you have inherent power socially. Using this power to give voice to marginalized people can help make your community a safer place for LGBTQ+ people.

8. Awareness of Intersectionality

People have many identities. For instance, someone can identify as a bisexual, black, working-class woman. This interconnected web of identities is known as intersectionality.

Since no two people are the same, the entire LGBTQ+ cannot be painted with the same brush - there is no singular experience. Being sensitive and aware of intersectionality can make you a better ally.

9. Be Open to Vulnerability

You are going to make mistakes. You might misgender someone or say something unintentionally hurtful. The impact is more important than intention; whether intended or not, words and jokes still sting.

Being able to be vulnerable and acknowledge when you have said something hurtful is important in an ally. We are all “works in progress,” and no one expects you to be perfect in the process.

10. Offer Financial Support

LGBTQ+ folks earn less than their heterosexual and cis-gendered peers, with transgender people four times more likely to live in extreme poverty. Workplace discrimination can make it difficult to find gainful and sustainable employment.

Contributing to crowdfund campaigns or donating to LGBTQ+ organizations that provide direct aid to community members are two great options.

Conclusion

There is no such thing as a perfect ally. There will be growing pains and difficult moments as you be the best you can be. That’s okay; just keep going!

In the meantime, continue to learn, support, and be an ally that others can count on.