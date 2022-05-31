In order to become truly popular and mainstream, the company Non Fungible Films is focused on several of the obstacles that are keeping them from reaching the mainstream audience. And they’ve got a lot to show that audience, because they are focusing on creating decentralized and creator driven stories and animations, while showing the world what creators can do whenever they are freed from common limits.

NFF wants to tell a story that will get some of the most popular NFT’s to the market and out of the niche circles that it finds itself in. They want to show people that decentralization and creation rather than company driven stories and animation is the best way to go. They want people to feel safe on Web3, and spend their time getting into the stories on the platform while also preparing to tell several themselves.

Their mission is to bring NFT’s to life and show the world that creators and consumers can truly connect and build something greater than either could alone. It’s a mission that they want to take mainstream, and it could become very popular as things go on.

NFTs are one of the most recent asset additions of blockchain technology. Like most other blockchain technology, it can be difficult to understand what NFTs are and how they work. One way that you can understand how NFTs work is by looking at popular examples. Luckily, there are tons of examples you can consider and research to further understand what NFTs are.

In this article, learn about 11 examples of the most popular NFTs. These examples can further help you understand what NFTs are and what to look for if you decide to invest in them yourself.

NFT Overview

Before we dive into the 11 examples of the most popular NFTs, it’s important that you know what NFTs are by definition. For example, you need to know the answer to What does NFT stand for? NFT stands for nonfungible token. What exactly does that mean, though? It simply means that the token is non-replaceable or cannot be used interchangeably with another item. Think of an authentic Van Gogh painting. There’s no replica of it.

Whenever you invest in NFTs, know that you are not investing in the NFT itself. Instead, the NFT uses blockchain technology to prove the ownership and authenticity of an actual asset. It is the asset you are investing in. Often, NFTs are tokenized versions of digital art and online content. So, when you purchase an NFT, you are actually investing in the asset, and the NFT is backed by blockchain technology for further security.

11 Popular NFTs

Now that we know what an NFT is on paper, let’s take a look at 11 popular NFTs to see how NFTs work in real life:

Beeple’s “Everydays: The First 5000 Days”

Beeple auctioned off NFT digital artwork. It was actually the first NFT to be sold by a major auction house, Christie’s. This asset sold for $69 million.

Human One

Human One is a hybrid of physical and digital artwork. Some describe it as a kinetic video sculpture. This piece with its token was sold for $28.9 million. Winklemann, the artist, is now considered one of the top three most valuable living artists.

William Shatner’s Memorabilia

William Shatner sold a collection of NFTs that included personal memorabilia. A total of 125,000 units were sold within 9 minutes. Some memorabilia sold include early headshots, pictures, and even an x-ray of the actor’s teeth.

Glenfiddich Whisky

William Grant and Son sold 15 bottles of Glenfiddich whisky for $18,000 each. Each bottle came with an NFT that had an artistic impression of the bottles.

Grimes WarNymph

Grimes, popular singer-songwriter, sold a collection of 10 NFTs. This collection earned her $5.8 million in total. A video called “Death of the Old” was the highest-selling asset and went for $389,000.

Nyan Cat

A crypto art rendition of meme Nyan Cat sold for $590,000. It was created by Chris Torres.

Cryptopunk #7523

Cryptopunks are uniquely generated pixel art. These characters are created on Ethereum’s blockchain. 10,000 cryptopunks were created in June 2017, one being #7523. Cryptopunk #7523 has been one of the most expensive. Some call it the COVID alien. It sold for $11.75 million.

Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet

Jack Dorsey is Twitter’s CEO. His first tweet was released in March 2006, but he just recently sold this tweet for $3 million. Dorsey reported that he was going to convert the money into Bitcoin and then donate it to the charity GiveDirectly.

NBA Shots Sports Collectibles

Sports memorabilia have long been sought after collections and assets. Top Shot is an NFT site that specializes in buying and selling NBA NFTs. Their highest earning asset is LeBron James dunking on the Houston Rockets. It sold for $387,000.

RTFKT’s Digital Sneakers

RTFKT made digital sneakers for online gaming avatars. These sneakers go for $10,000 a pair. In March of 2021, the company earned $3.1 million by selling a series of sneakers with artist Fewocious.

Taco Bell GIFs

Taco Bell sold a series of GIF dishes from their menu. They sold them as NFTs, and the tokens were sold out within mere minutes. All of the proceeds were donated to the company’s charity organization the Taco Bell Foundation.

These 11 NFTs are some of the most popular around, but they are far from being the only NFTs available. There are hundreds and thousands of other NFTs that you can invest in. Some will be more expensive than the ones listed here, but most will be less expensive since these are the top in the industry.

Regardless, all of these NFTs give a perfect example of how NFTs work. The tokens are backed by blockchain and represent a token for a physical asset. These assets can be in the form of physical items, such as Glenfiddich Whisky, but they can also be digital art.