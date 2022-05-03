11 Ways to Show Dad You Care This Father’s Day

Father’s day is around the corner and with it comes the chance to show those special men in your life how much they matter. This father’s day, show your dad how much you love him with these 11 awesome gift ideas.
1.Crafted Wallets
Possibly nothing is more iconic than the classic wallet for dad. The truth is, men, love their wallets as it allows them to carry important documents, cards, and cash all within the confines of their pockets. It’s not a stereotype for a reason, a high quality, good-looking, and hand-crafted wallet is something that will put a smile on your dad’s face this year.
2.The American Flag
For those dads who have served their country, and or are simply very patriotic, getting an American flag for them to fly this Father’s day is a gift that will mean the world. It’s a way of showing appreciation for the service and sacrifice that they have made, and it commemorates one of the greatest countries in the entire world. Not only that but a high-quality flag is something that anyone would be proud to wave.
If you are looking for that perfect gift that shows your dad how much you love and respects his service to your country, an American flag this Father’s day is the way to go.
3.Men’s Jewelry
Jewelry for men is one of the harder things to find, especially for dad. Dads in general can be a little tough to gift buy for in general. But when it comes to finding jewelry that is tastefully masculine and yet something that he would be proud to show off, nothing can compare to the Cuban link chain.
These pieces are designed to stand out in a subtle, powerful, and masculine way that any man would be excited to wear. Simple and elegant, these pieces will go with almost any outfit and work to bring a noticeable aesthetic upgrade to almost any outfit.
4.Compression Socks That Feel So Good
There’s a certain point in your life when gifts that serve a practical and functional purpose become some of the most exciting things you can receive. While as a child you might have been disappointed with a gift like socks, at some point in your life you graduate to getting excited over these kinds of necessities being given to you.
For those who struggle with lower limb circulation, compression socks are typically something that is a necessity. If your dad struggles with circulation issues, then getting him the gift of cozy compression socks is a great way to give him something that matters and says you care. These socks are high-quality, designed for comfort, and will become his favorite socks in no time at all.
5.Break Out The Pool Party
One of the best parts about celebrating Father’s day is the fact that it's right in the middle of summer. This means you can do all kinds of things like a cookout, or a pool party. This year, get some inflatable pool floats for the party that are sure to be a huge hit. Making memories on Father’s day that you’ll remember for the rest of your life is one of the best gifts you can give your dad this year. Doing that around a pool with great food, music, and some great floats is an awesome way to do just that.
6.The Perfect Hoodie
If there’s one thing that dads are known for, it’s having wardrobes that can be described as ‘comfortable’ above all else. That’s why a men’s hoodie from Olivers won’t just satisfy your dad’s need to have comfortable clothes, but bring some style and game to his wardrobe. Quality threads that are good to look at as it is to wear, your dad won’t be able to put these hoodies away.
7.For The Special Airman In Your Life
When your dad has served in the armed forces, Father’s day is such a special day to get to show him how much he means, and how important his service and sacrifice have been. That’s why USAMM has a wide catalog of everything from custom dog tags to air force ribbons. Honoring your father’s time in the Airforce is a beautiful way of celebrating Father's day this year.
8.How Can It Get Better Than Frank Sinatra?
This Father’s day set the tone with one of the most iconic singers of all time, Frank Sinatra. There’s something so undeniably father-like in the music of Sinatra. Masculine, strong, sensitive, and loving all at the same time, these albums have been loved by millions of fans the world over for decades. Whether you set the tone for an awesome father’s day party, or you give him the gift of Frank Sinatra vinyl records, you simply can’t go wrong with Sinatra.
9.Cookware for Dad
It may seem like an odd gift, but the truth is dads love to make food. Whether you had a dad who was a master at the grill or simply always made the best breakfasts, getting your dad quality cookware this year is a touching way to say thank you for all the memories you share around food.
10.Give Your Dad a Chance to Unplug
Dads help make the world go round and constantly carry a lot of burden on their shoulders. The older you get, the more you find out what it was like to see life on the other end of the spectrum, and the more you realize you have a lot to be thankful for in your dad. Getting your dad a chance to unplug and get away and recharge with a Getaway this Father’s day is a touching way to say thank you for all the hard work over the years.
11.Improve His Life With an iPad
iPad is one of Apple’s most popular and well-sold pieces of tech to date, trailing behind the iPhone. If your dad hasn’t gotten on the iPad train, it’s time to get him on board. An iPad isn't just a great piece of tech, but it’s truly a personal portal that can be used equally for productivity and entertainment. Getting your dad the gift of an iPad this year for Father’s day will blow him away.
No matter what you choose to do this Father’s Day, we hope that you take the time to tell your dad how much he means to you. Whether it’s a heartfelt card or an hour-long conversation, let him know that he is loved and appreciated. Happy Father’s Day!
