Is your body making enough Coenzyme Q10? This little-known fat-soluble compound creates energy within your cells, functions like an antioxidant, and helps protect you from serious diseases.CoQ10 benefits your heart, brain, and reproductive health. There’s also evidence to suggest it reduces and prevents migraines.

Heart Health

Some studies show it may be possible for you to reduce the risk of heart-related complications and improvecongestive heart failure symptoms with CoQ10. It may also mitigate heart disease risk and high blood pressure.

Brain Health

Experts have suggested that CoQ10 may reduce your risk of diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's or could slow their progression. But be cautious, the results of human clinical trials have not been conclusive.

Reproductive Health

Studies indicate coenzyme Q10 can stop, or potentially reverse, the reduction of egg quality and quantity in biological women as they age. These benefits aren't limited to older women. It's also been shown to havesimilar effects and increase pregnancy rates in younger women.

There have also been studies showing that CoQ10 supplementation can boost male fertility with improved sperm concentration by 53% and activity by 26%.

Migraines

It's been suggested that because CoQ10 improves cell function, it may also reduce inflammation associated with migraines.Study reviews in 2018 and 2021 showed effectiveness in reducing migraine duration and frequency respectively.

What Factors Impact Your COQ10 Levels?

Unfortunately, certain factors like vitamin deficiencies, low levels of antioxidants, genetic defects, and mitochondrial diseases can make your natural levels insufficient. As early as your 20s, your body’s ability to make more decreases.

Given its importance to your overall health, it’s worthwhile to consider supplementing your body’s natural CoQ10 as you age. We’ve collected a list of 12 great sources of CoQ10 to help you reach your health goals.

There are many great meat sources you can eat to help increase your Coenzyme Q10 intake.

Cold-water fatty fish

Mackerel, tuna, salmon, sardines, and herring are some of the best sources available for CoQ10. For example, per 100 grams, mackerel offers around 6.75 milligrams of coenzyme Q10, whereas trout provides .85 milligrams. Because it is fat-soluble, fat is essential for absorption and storage. This means increased CoQ10 can be assumed in more fatty types of fish.

Reindeer

While not the standard fare at most grocery stores, if you want a meat product high in CoQ10 look no further than reindeer. These animals offer almost 16 milligrams per serving.

Beef

Among the highest food concentrations of CoQ10, with 3.1 milligrams/100 grams beef is a solid option. It supports your body with a variety of other nutrients such as B vitamins, iron, and zinc.

Pork

Also high in CoQ10, pork boasts 2.4 milligrams per 3.5-ounce serving.

Chicken

When each 3.5-ounce serving offers 1.4 milligrams of CoQ10, you can consider chicken a solid lean option to support your nutritional goals.

Animal Organ Meats

While offal may be an acquired taste, CoQ10 is highly concentrated in vital organs.

Not a fan of eating meat? You're not limited to animal-based options for supplementing your coenzyme Q10. There are a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes you can use to supplement your intake. Even whole grains offer a bit of a boost.

Peanuts

These tasty legumes offer 2.6 milligrams per 3.5-ounce serving.

Pistachios

While known for their benefits to gut health and the heart, pistachios also provide 2 milligrams of coenzyme Q10 per 3.5 ounce serving.

Sesame Seeds

These tiny seeds offer 1.7 milligrams of CoQ10 per 100-gram serving.

Soybeans or Edamame

This nutritional powerhouse is a filling option already well-known as a source of fiber, protein, and heart-healthy fats. Boiled soybeans, with a 3.5-ounce serving, also provide 1.21 milligrams of CoQ10. It's important to note that other soy products, such as tofu or soy milk, offer far less.

Avocado

Among fruits and vegetables, avocados provide .95 milligrams per 1/2 avocado.

Broccoli

A close second, broccoli's coenzyme Q10 concentration is around .75 milligrams/100 grams.

If your CoQ10 levels are depleted, dietary sources may not be enough. 500-1,500 milligrams is within the normal range for the whole body. If you've been tracking the numbers of the foods above, you may have noticed how difficult it can be to achieve that number based on diet alone.

Your doctor may suggest using a supplement to support your Coenzyme Q10 levels. Standard dosages can range from 60-1,200 milligrams.

There can be many benefits of supporting your body's natural coenzyme Q10 with food and supplements. But because there's no set daily dosage, you should always discuss your options with your doctor. They will help tailor your amount to your age, medical conditions, medications, and treatments. Some people experience side effects, such as nausea, headaches, diarrhea, and skin rashes.