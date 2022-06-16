16 Sweet Gifts for Tea Lovers

Some might say tea lovers are a special blend of people. Tea is one of the oldest beverages in the world and has been linked to a host of medicinal benefits. Because it’s so popular it’s grown in so many different countries and has a seemingly endless amount of flavors—green, black, herbal, chai, earl grey, spice, jasmine, ginger, raspberry, oolong, and the list goes on. When it comes down to it, there is a tea flavor for everyone and every mood. So, with all of these options, how do you decide what to get the tea lover in your life? Whether you’re a tea drinker yourself or are blind as to where to start, there are a few gifts you can give any tea drinker and they’ll be steeped in happiness.

Here are 16 sweetgifts for tea lovers:

1. Tea infuser

A tea infuser is great for those who steep their teas for too long or too short a time. It heats water to the perfect temperature and a set amount of time. Suddenly, without a second thought, you have delicious tea every time in no time.

2. A subscription box

For the tea lover who can never get enough teas, but somehow never makes the time to go out and buy them. A subscription box places the fun guesswork in discovering new teas but without the stress of having to choose them. Each week, or month, a new tea flavor will show up at their door. Plus, each time provides a boost of happiness and that’s always a great gift.

3. The cutest tea shirt

There are plenty of t-shirts out there, but how about tea shirts? Give them a gift they’ll love to wear and share their passion for tea. With so many colors and corny phrases, a tea shirt can go from tea drinking on the couch to out for a walk with friends.

4. Tea mood set

Tea comes in so many different variations. It’s perfect for pairing with different moods. A tea mood set labels the tea with the different possible moods of the day. So, the next time your friend needs a boost of happiness they’ll look for the “happiness” tea and, thanks to the proven benefits of tea, be on their way to feeling better. Can’t sleep? All they need is a little “calm” tea for their nerves and they’ll be in dreamland soon enough. Tea lovers can choose the tea that fits their mood and brew it up in no time.

5. Matcha essentials

Matcha is one of the most fun tea creations to make, but it requires a set. The traditional match tea set comes with a scoop spoon, whisk, bowl, and matcha tea. It almost feels like traveling back in time, or to Asia.

6. Tea kettle

Tea kettles are a basic necessity for all tea lovers. They look adorable and can come in so many different shapes, sizes, and styles. From cast iron to more modern steel, a stovetop kettle should be on every tea lover's countertop. They also make that fun whistle sound, which is a classic association with the readiness of tea.

7. Teacup set with spoons

Tiny spoons for the tiny tea bags, or large spoons for the big teacup. A teacup set with spoons for stirring is essential for any cupboard, especially when it comes time to entertain.

8. Honey spoons

Honey spoons are specially designed to grab and go honey without the mess. Rather than use spoons for the tea, or teaspoons, honey spoons are an adorable way to make the whole tea creation process more fun and customizable.

9. Honey subscription

With all of the different flavors of honey, why not guide your tea lover through different kinds of honey for their different teas. A honey subscription goes great with a tea subscription, and it’ll introduce new variations of honey from different local and regional destinations.

10. Tea tumbler

Hot or cold, no tea should be left behind. When we think of tumblers we typically think of coffee. But tea loves to be taken on the go, too!

11. Tea storage box

For all of the teas in their house, a uniquely designed, and hand-picked tea storage box is perfect for their home. Metal, bamboo, wood, pick a storage box that fits your tea lover's personality.

12. Earl grey tea ice cream

Tea comes in both hot and cold, so the tea lover will appreciate a pint, or gallon, of delicious earl grey ice cream.

13. Iced tea

Some like it hot, some like it cold. Even those who aren’t crazy for unique tea blends will appreciate a good packet of iced tea for those warmer months, or just when they’d rather switch out their usual water.

14. Green tea mask

Green tea face masks are a great way to relax and also benefit the skin. Your tea lover will drink tea while wearing a green tea mask and exhale all of their stress.

15. Tea growing kit

Go from grocery story to hands-on tea grower with a DIY tea-growing kit. Tea lovers will love being able to grow their herbal tea right from home with starter seeds of all different types of teas. Peppermint, clove, chamomile, the list goes on. The bold will even have the opportunity to create their hybrid version by combining different seeds for their blend. Typical growing kits include suitable pots, strainers, plant markers, and a handy instruction booklet so that the tea is grown perfectly. All of it leads to a successful tea grower, both for pleasure or aromatherapy, or medicinal purposes.

16. Porcelain China set

For the tea lover who likes things daily, a porcelain china set is a great way to show off their tea collection and entertain guests. Plus, they come in all sorts of cute patterns that can match their personality.

The next time you need gifts for tea lovers, take a look at this list and be inspired instantly.