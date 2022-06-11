3 Benefits of a Smart Search Bar

User experiences on a website can be made or destroyed within seconds of getting onto a landing page, and that can be pretty scary if you don’t know much about web development or UX on websites in general. However, there is something that a surprising number of websites end up leaving out when they’re building their pages and sites.

Many companies leave out eCommerce search capabilities, something akin to a search bar in most cases. But there isn’t exactly a good reason for this, especially on the business end of things. Why is that the case? We’ll deep-dive into that in just a moment.

But it’s vitally important for you to know that a great quality eCommerce search bar can make or break a website vistor’s experience, and it’s a solid idea and investment to make that experience as positive as possible. Most of the following, unsurprisingly, are going to relate to reducing the amount of frustration potential customers feel when they wind up on your landing pages.

Know What Your Customers are Doing

Well, you won’t be able to know exactly what your customers are doing with 100% accuracy, but you’ll certainly have a lot more accuracy if you give them access to an eCommerce search tool than if you didn’t give them that access.

What does this mean for you? The mere act of using an eCommerce search tool carries with it the strong implication that a customer is on your website with the intention of eventually making a purchase. At least, they’re more likely interested in buying something than just scrolling aimlessly on your website’s product pages, according to Expertrec.

Consider this for a moment. If your website or one of your landing pages popped up in a previous search after a potential customer has used a search engine, they’re already looking for something that you’ve associated your company with (or something similar, in some cases).

First time customers are much more likely to find you this way than they are simply by typing your company name. And landing onto your website already tells them that you’re a good resource for whatever they intent to do in this particular case.

Granting customers access to an eCommerce search tool means that they are also more likely to narrow down their search and find the products or services they were initially looking for in the first place. Which is a win for the business and the customer, both.

Avoiding Empty Pages

At least in the case of high-quality eCommerce search bars and other search tools, there’s a high possibility that you can avoid showing your website visitors a blank products page. How is this the case?

Some of these search tools come with a functionality you can choose to utilize, even if a customer’s query wouldn’t typically bring up results on your site, that would allow there to be some relevant results that pop up on the page.

This can be the case for items that are named with words that are synonyms for keywords the customer is using, for items you can recommend to customers based off of the most popular searches and recent trends on your site, and for items that the website visitor might be interested based on their recent activity or site history.

So rather than popping up with an error code or needing to say, “oops, we couldn’t find what you were looking for” as is often the case with search bars that only use keywords and phrases, your customer faces a chance at finding what they want on your website after the first query.

Category and Filter Searching Functionality for Customers

Again, this positive aspect of having an eCommerce search tool mainly aims to ease feelings of customer confusion and facilitate an actual purchase being made on your company website. Additionally, this particular function can be useful for websites that have multiple items and products, like clothing companies that have multiple designs and articles to choose from.

This particular function, of course, is giving website users and potential customers the ability to look through your website’s product inventory based on what they already know they want from a transaction.

Moving forward with the clothing example, if a customer knows they want a new t-shirt from your website, a high-quality eCommerce search bar will give them the ability to sort out different categories from their search results. That’s handy for them because they’ll have an easier time finding what they might want to buy from you.

In addition to sorting out items by category, this functionality also allows the customer to narrow down item selections even further. Maybe in the shirt category there are sub-categories for tank tops, blouses, and t-shirts, for example. The customer might also be able to sort things out by colors that have been tagged onto your products.

Of course, this is not only useful for clothing brands, as it can be useful for companies that simply offer a wide variety of products or services and serve a wider kind of audience, as well.