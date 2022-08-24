3 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Views (Real and Non-Drop)

Instagram has evolved into one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. Currently, it's estimated that the site has more than two billion monthly active users. This represents a truly massive target audience for influencers, business owners, or anyone else looking to promote themselves on the platform.

With the introduction of IGTV and other innovations, it's essential that Instagram users looking to reach a wider audience find ways to increase their organic views. One of the best ways to get the ball rolling on one's IG views is by buying premium views from a reputable service. However, not all of these providers are created equal.

To ensure you get the top-notch service you deserve, this article will list three of the best sites to buy Instagram views and discuss their benefits in detail.

If you're looking to grow your Instagram Page, buying Instagram views is one of the best ways to promote yourself to new followers. But you need to make sure you're getting genuine views that won't be seen negatively by Instagram's algorithm.

Below, you'll find three of the best sites for purchasing Instagram Views.

At the top of the list, you have Media Mister. Founded back in 2012, this site has quickly evolved into the go-to solution for social media views, likes, shares, and more. Instagram users who want real Instagram video views and other services will find Media Mister's packages affordable, easy to use, and has a very reliable live chat customer support team.

Media Mister has a lot of benefits. Again, it offers high-quality views, allows you to choose your target country, comes with a retention guarantee, and all the packages are fully automatic. It also lets you specify whether you want story views, video views, reels views, or highlights views. This is essential to ensuring customers get to grow their Instagram accounts their own way.

Another benefit of Media Mister is that clients can customize each package to their own needs. That means selecting anywhere from 100 to 25,000 views depending on their budget and needs. All in all, it's clear that Media Mister is one of the best sites to buy Instagram views.

Buy Real Instagram Views From Media Mister

GetAFollower has been around since 2011. Since then, it has racked up tens of thousands of satisfied customers. The site's goal is to make buying social media likes, shares, and views as affordable as possible.

The company has a reputation for providing cheap solutions for your Instagram account, but that doesn't mean their service is lacking in the least. For instance, the site guarantees 100% real views from real accounts at all times. This means you don't have to worry about violating Instagram's guidelines. The site itself is very secure and user-friendly.

It even offers a detailed FAQ so you can ensure you know exactly what you're getting. Lastly, GetAFollower has a money-back guarantee for those who aren't satisfied with their view count.

In terms of packages, GetAFollower lets you buy Instagram Story views, live video views, reel and highlight views, and more. There are both one-time and monthly packages, and you can even target by both country and gender.

Packages are extremely affordable, with the most common being view counts of 100, 500, 2500, and 5000. That said, the numbers go all the way up to 25,000! That's a lot of real Instagram video views for even a major influencer.

Buy Instagram Views From GetAFollower

Buy Real Media has been around for more than a decade and has the experience and expertise to provide real Instagram video views that get results. When a client is ready to post a new video, they can navigate to Buy Real Media to ensure it gets the attention it deserves.

Buy Real Media offers only real views from real Instagram users, so clients can rest assured that they won't violate the Instagram TOCs. They also have great customer support on the off chance that anything goes wrong with a client's order.

Buy Real Media has more than 50,000 satisfied customers to its name, which is very impressive considering how competitive the industry is. Their packages are very flexible as well.

You can buy Instagram live views, story views, video views, and more at the touch of a button. You can target by gender or country, and the amounts include 100, 250, 500, 1000 – all the way up to 25,000.

Remember, Buy Real Media doesn't need your Instagram password to provide likes for your Instagram Videos. Just your user name is enough! This provides a nice layer of privacy to anyone seeking their services.

Buy Instagram Views From Buy Real Media

Why Buy Instagram Views?

Instagram launched back in October of 2010. Since then, it has collected more than 2 billion monthly users, most of whom log on every single day. Whether you're selling products or simply trying to grow your influence, there's no denying this is a massive potential audience.

But what do views actually do?

Well, the Instagram algorithm is programmed to look at a variety of factors when deciding which content to promote to new people. If you visit the Instagram explore page, for instance, those videos with the most views are often the ones you see first.

So, if you're looking to grow your brand recognition, get more engagement, or exposure yourself to new potential followers, having more Instagram views is a great way to do that. Of course, getting organic followers can take months or years.

By buying Instagram views, you can quickly promote yourself to new potential followers. It's essentially a way to "get the ball rolling" on promoting your account. Then, once you do start gaining followers, you can give yourself a boost anytime.

What to Look for in a Website When Buying Instagram Views?

There are hundreds of websites out there providing social media clicks, views, and more. For people new to buying Instagram views, this can be quite overwhelming. Luckily, there are a few factors you can look at when considering who to spend your money with. And the above three websites that we have shortlisted have all these qualities.

High-Quality Views

Many less-than-honest providers will use bots or other artificial means to deliver their likes, shares, and views. In order to ensure the algorithm actually promotes your account, you only want companies that use real accounts owned by real people.

Delivery Method

If you go from getting a few dozen Instagram views to 500 per post, the algorithm might not view that as "organic growth." That's why you want a provider that has a nice selection of delivery options, including country, time, and amount. All the above three websites follow a drip feed method for delivering your social proofs.

Refund Guarantee

Even doing everything right can produce the wrong results. When that happens, you should be able to get a refund. However, many providers of Instagram services don't offer this. Make sure to only use companies that do!

Secure Site

Whenever you're buying a service online, you should look for a user-friendly website that uses high-quality encryption and security. You will have to pay in one way or another, and you want your user and payment data to be secure.

Privacy

Privacy is everything when it comes to the internet. That's why you should only shop with reputable companies that respect your user data. A good provider will only ask for your Instagram user name. The above three websites that we have mentioned never ask for any of your sensitive information.

Good Customer Reviews

Many poor-quality companies get by because their customers aren't aware of their bad reputations! However, a reliable, reputable site will proudly post its reviews from satisfied customers. The more, the better. You can see the overwhelmingly positive reviews from the customer for all these three websites.

Chat Support

Even the best-designed service can have problems now and again. When that happens, customers should be able to reach client support quickly and easily. That's why we recommend you look for a "chat support" option anytime you buy Instagram views.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you still have questions about the best site to buy Instagram views? Read the detailed FAQ below.

Is Buying Views for your Instagram Videos Legal?

It is! Of course, you need to make sure you're getting your views from a service provider that operates within Instagram's guidelines. That means no bots or otherwise automated accounts. You want real views from real accounts owned by actual people.

Is it Safe to Buy Instagram Views?

It is completely safe to buy Instagram views as long as you get them from a reliable service provider. Look for companies that have lots of positive reviews, that have been around for a long time, and have adequate security measures on their site.

How Do I Ensure the provider is Trustworthy?

If you buy from any of the three listed above, you'll have no problems at all with trustworthiness. Generally, you want to find sites that have secure payment options and don't ask for too much personal data.

Can My IG Account Get Banned for Buying Instagram Views?

Buying Instagram views, likes, and followers is extremely common. The Instagram algorithm may flag accounts that interact with bots or see an uptick in views all at once. Having an experienced and trustworthy service provider will ensure this doesn't happen.

What Are the Payment Options Available?

The type of payment used to purchase Instagram views can vary depending on the site. For instance, GetAFollower, and Media Mister allow payments via Stripe, which supports Via, Mastercard AMEX, and Discover. They also have a cryptocurrency option.

Do these views come from Real IG Accounts?

They do come from the real user if you use a trustworthy site. We've taken the time to outline the three best sites to buy Instagram views for you. When you use Media Mister, GetAFollower, or Buy Real Media, you can rest assured all the views come from real accounts.

Conclusion

As you can see that all the best sites to buy Instagram views all have some very specific things in common. They have been around for a while, have a great track record, and only use real accounts to provide their service.

If you're looking to capitalize on the ever-growing marketplace that is Instagram, buying views is always an option. However, it's important that you make sure you're buying from a reputable company that can deliver results. We recommend the above three websites for your organic growth on all the social media platforms.