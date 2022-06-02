3 of the Best Ways to Lower Your Cholesterol Naturally

Cholesterol plays a vital role in the functions of our cells. However, too much cholesterol in the blood can lead to various health issues and should be avoided at all costs. The good news is that there are several ways that you can naturally lower your cholesterol levels. Keep reading to discover the best ways to lower your cholesterol without medication.

1.Making Changes to Your Diet

Diet alterations are going to be the most important factor in lowering your cholesterol. High cholesterol is typically the result of a poor diet that is abundant in all the wrong foods. If you want to see significant changes in your cholesterol, you are going to need to follow a few guidelines. Here are some of the things you will want to avoid in your diet as well as things that you will want to incorporate for better health.

Things to Include:

· Foods Containing Soluble Fiber: High fiber foods such as whole grains contain soluble fiber. Soluble fiber can help reduce the absorption of cholesterol into your bloodstream. Studies have shown that as little as five to ten grams of soluble fiber in a day can decrease levels of bad (LDL) cholesterol. Here are some of the foods that you should eat to increase your intake of soluble fiber:

o Oatmeal

o Sweet Potatoes

o Barley

o Flax Seeds

o Sunflower Seeds

o Fruits (apricots, apples, pears, or guava)

o Vegetables (carrots, broccoli, or brussels sprouts)

o Turnips

o Figs

o Beans (kidney beans, black beans, or lima beans)

· Foods With High Levels of Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Omega-3 fatty acids are essential to your overall health. They are a specific type of polyunsaturated fat that is commonly found in fish and plant-based products. They have been shown to have a beneficial impact on harmful fats such as triglycerides and cholesterol by lowering the levels of both. Incorporating more foods that contain omega-3s in the place of more harmful sources of fat like trans fats will help lower cholesterol over time. Here are some of the foods you can eat to increase your intake of omega-3 fatty acids.

o Fatty Fish (mackerel, herring, tuna, salmon, sardines, or trout)

o Nuts (walnuts or almonds)

o Greens (spinach, broccoli, or brussels sprouts)

o Tofu

· Foods with Monounsaturated Fatty Acids: Research suggests that replacing foods with saturated or trans fats with monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) can help improve LDL cholesterol levels. This diet swap will not only improve cholesterol but can also increase the heath of your cardiovascular system and contribute to weight loss in overweight or obese individuals. Here are some of the best sources of MUFAs to include in your diet:

o Avocados

o Olive Oil (or just olives themselves)

o Nuts and Seeds (including nut butters)

o Dark Chocolate

o Quinoa

Things to Avoid:

· Foods High in Saturated Fats: Saturated fats are named as such due to the fat molecules being saturated with hydrogen. This is what causes them to be solid at room temperature. Think of things like butter, shortening or coconut oil. These types of fats are known to raise the levels of cholesterol and should be limited or avoided completely. Here are some of the foods that contain high levels of saturated fats.

o Red Meat (beef, lamb, or pork)

o Full Fat Dairy Products (milks, cheeses, or heavy creams)

o Butter

o Coconut Oil

· Foods High in Trans Fats: Similar to saturated fats, trans fats can have a detrimental effect on the levels of cholesterol in the bloodstream. While small amounts occur naturally in some meat and dairy products, they are commonly found as artificial additives in a variety of foods. Here are some of the products that you will need to avoid if you want to steer clear of trans fats.

o Fried Foods

o Margarine

o Non-Dairy Coffee Creamer

o Microwave Popcorn

· Refined Sugars: As sugar intake increases, your good cholesterol or HDL can decrease. This can also cause triglycerides to increase. Avoid this by limiting these foods:

o White Bread

o Soda

o Pastries

2.Incorporate Exercise

Daily physical activity when applied with the diet alterations listed above is a fantastic way to lower high cholesterol naturally. Exercise helps to increase the levels of positive cholesterol in the bloodstream. However, keeping your weight in a healthy range is also incredibly important in maintaining good levels of cholesterol. This is another reason to include physical activity in your daily routine.

3.Natural Supplements

Diet and exercise are going to be non-negotiable for those with high cholesterol. However, there are some greatnatural supplements to lower cholesterol levels on the market. Clinical trials with natural supplements have been shown to reduce cholesterol levels by 25%. They are also formulated to help the absorption of key nutrients like omega-3s, which some people have issues processing.

High cholesterol can lead to various other health issues if not taken care of. Make sure that you are taking these steps to lower your cholesterol today.