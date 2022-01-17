3 Signs You Should Pursue a Career in HVAC

After going at it in your current career, you may find that the work has gotten stale, boring or just simply not lucrative enough. And you know what? That’s perfectly okay. It’s normal for people to desire a change of pace, but you might have a bit of trouble finding it. A career that might be up your alley is becoming an HVAC technician. Here are a few signs that you should change to a career in HVAC.
You’re an Avid Problem Solver
You’d be surprised at how differently people’s brains work, especially when it comes to problem solving. If you stop comparing yourself to others you will have a chance more clearly see how yours works. Some people may take a little bit to understand what’s going on while others can quickly glance at it and solve the issue immediately. If you’re more along the lines of the ladder, then you’re probably going to be an HVAC technician. There are a wide variety of problems to solve when fixing up a person’s HVAC. Whether it’s a leaky boiler or an air conditioner blowing hot air, there’s always going to be something for you to figure out.
You’re Looking to Learn New Skills
Learning new skills is always a plus, especially when you can put them to good use in a lucrative career. HVAC isn’t just one thing as it stands for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. This means you’re going to be working on various different assignments. Each assignment is going to require a certain set of skills. Interestingly enough, the job doesn’t require you to have any prior experience. In most states, you can get hired as an apprentice and learn entirely through on-the-job training. However, in some cases, you may need to complete training through a trade school or go to college.
A Bachelor's of Science in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) Engineering Technology is the highest credential you can earn as an aspiring technician. With a private student loan, you can borrow the money you need to pay for college and pay it back through installments later. Lower interest rates are also more common with private lenders. This means you can pay off your principal faster and avoid decades in student debt.
You’re Looking for More Freedom
Something that can turn anyone off in any job is constantly having a higher-up monitor your every action. One of the greatest aspects of being an HVAC technician is that you’re going to be working by yourself a majority of the time. You’ll only work with another person or a team if a situation requires more than one set of hands. Aside from that, you’ll also be working all around your local area, so you’ll constantly be on the move. Having that sense of independence and freedom can improve your focus and overall work ethics tenfold. You can also choose to work independently as a for-hire HVAC contractor. This lets you pick the jobs you're passionate about, charge a lump sum for them and build a life around the flexibility of your career.
