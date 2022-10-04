3 Things Anyone Should Know Before They Try Building Their First Gaming PC

The console war rages on, and in the corner of the room stands a lone figure. He’s “tutting” at the drama, he’s shaking his head, he’s fine where he is. He is, the gaming PC.

With more power and better graphics, he makes for an attractive accomplice to all our gaming endeavours, but is there anything you should know going in? We’re looking at what you should know before building your own gaming PC.

IMAGE:https://unsplash.com/photos/Q-xGz9NOVOE (Unsplash)

It’s going to cost

This is nothing new to any gamers out there. We know gaming is expensive. Broken games released for £50 is something we’ve just had to get used to – and just the tip of the iceberg.

But for comparison’s sake, let’s look at consoles. The latest generation of Sony and Microsoft consoles launched for roughly £450 but offered cheaper alternatives for casual gamers coming out at around £250.

But there are no casual players, and that is reflected in the fact that it’s not uncommon to drop around £1,000 on a gaming PC. That’s not exaggerating either. That’s the middle of the ground, the most common price in a spectrum that ranges from £500 to £2K.

There are little perks here and there. There are no subscription charges to playonline games, there is the option for a cheap repair rather than tossing the machine out and buying another, etc. But it is still quite an eye watering number to drop, up front, on gaming.

It’s complex

If you’re looking to play your games to the best quality, you’ll need a gaming PC, but it’ll take work. Despite what you might think, or think you know, you will need to read the instructions. Perhaps a few times.

You’ve got a lot of parts involved, some that are compatible, some that aren’t. You’ll need to do your research there. You can watch tutorials to get help, but it comes down to a lot of research before you can ever load up Minecraft.

And to make it even more fun, the more customizable your PC, the more complex. You’re pulling out and adding in so many spare parts that you could spend days making your PC.

The perk here is that the PC can be upgraded as you go. As technology evolves and wears down, you won’t need to worry about tossing it out and buying the newest one, like the consoles expect you to, and instead a graphics card that isn’t up to scratch or a fan that’s damaged can be swapped out for a newer one for a fraction of the price.

Besides, no one is saying complexity is a bad thing.Henry Cavill’s video of him building a gaming PC went viral for a few main reasons. Sure, the first is his arms bursting out of a wifebeater, no one is denying that, but there was also a lot of appreciation for the “nerdy” part of it. We’re not entirely wrapped up in rippling muscles, and it’s likely a lot of watchers were appreciating the craft and the process.

The craft of PC building is a big part of the appeal of buying a PC. What fun is there in unwrapping a console and plugging it in? Well, some YouTubers would say a lot, but for the average Joe, that’s the end of the experience before they start playing.

Consoles are catching up

A lot of the narrative around whether PC is the superior way to play revolves around the concept of “Bigger, better, more powerful, higher resolution” and other things that make casual players shrug. There are people, sure, that want to see every single individual leaf on Horizon Forbidden West’s vast landscape, and there are people who are fine with playing the blobby GTA IV remastered again and again because the narrative and gameplay is engaging.

If you’re of the former, you’ll want a PC. They have the highest resolution to make sure that every strand of Aloy’s hair is documented as blowing in the breeze and are more powerful so that you don’t need to go deleting about five old games from your gameplay box to make room for the newest one – and it won’t sound like a plane taking off either.

And those were once all valid arguments before the last generation of consoles were released. Not only are the PS5 and the Xbox X catching up in terms of power and resolution, but if those are two things that you’re not that bothered by, they’ve got cheaper alternatives that come out at under £300. That’s a real saving when compared to the thousands of pounds you might have to drop for a PC.

Not to get confusing: the PC is undoubtedly still ahead of all of the console options, offering better reflections, shadows, ambience, etc. but when games are all released to fit well into a console that can only handle 60FPS, there’s only so much better the graphics can get.

The real test is the power, since better graphics will result in a bigger game file which is the cause of your PS4 sounding like a rocket taking off whenever you load a new game and deleting old games to make room for a new one. The PS5 and Xbox X have a CPU of 3.5GHz and 3.8 GHz respectively. If your PC isn’t marginally better than that, it wouldn’t be worth bothering with. The gaming PCthis reviewer went with, for example, offered only 3.7GHz initially.

Consoles are catching up with the specs of PCs, so it really is becoming a matter of wanting the best of the best for your gaming needs. If that’s worth it to you, go for it and enjoy building your own custom gaming machine.