4 Benefits to Using Ruby Sliders on Your Furniture

One of the best things you can do for your furniture, especially whenever you have hardwood flooring, is to use glides or sliders to ensure that your furniture can move on the floor without damaging or scuffing it. Sliders are designed to be attached to the bottom of chair legs, beds, couch legs, and even more in order to ensure that your furniture isn’t going to damage your floor or be damaged by it.

They help your furniture move around and can make everything from moving to a new home to living your daily life much much easier.

If you are looking for some good glides for your chairs, then one of the best sets of sliders you will find are the Ruby Sliders, which a lot of people talk about in their good ruby slider reviews. However, while reading all of the reviews can be very helpful, you are hunting for benefits and sometimes that can take a while. That’s where this article comes in, where we will show you some of the best benefits that ruby sliders can give for your furniture as well. And why you need them as well.

Benefit #1: They Are Very Flexible

Whenever it comes to sliders, one of the biggest problems you can face is that the sliders aren’t always able to fit on your chair legs. Some sliders have size limits for how large or how long your chair legs can be, and that can limit which ones you buy. However, the Ruby Sliders advertise that they are designed to be one size fits all.

While some reviews might dispute this claim, there is no doubt that the Ruby Sliders are very flexible and able to fit on all several different types of furniture legs. They are made from a premium nano-weave felt pad that is connected with an industrial-strength adhesive, and the entire slider is very flexible.

Whether you want your Ruby Sliders to cover chairs, tables, cabinets, or beds, they are very flexible and will be able to cover a lot of different items, so you won’t need to worry about it.

Benefit #2: They Are Soundless

If you’ve ever tried to push or move furniture around in a room with hardwood floors, then you know that they create a lot of sound. Scooting or pushing the furniture around can be very tough if you are sensitive to sound, but with Ruby Sliders you don’t need to worry. The felt pads are designed to be completely silent as you move them around the room, and without the sound, they also won’t be scraping the entire floor as well.

They can easily allow even the heaviest furniture to move around without a lot of work or struggle, perfect if you want to maneuver and move your furniture around. Even if you aren’t planning on moving a lot of things around, you do want to make sure that your chairs and furniture are very quiet if you have your furniture in a traffic heavy room.

Benefit #3: They Protect Your Floors, Your Walls, And Your Furniture

If you have some chairs, tables, or other pieces of furniture against the walls of your home, then whenever they are moved around and knock against the walls, they can scuff, chip, and damage your walls. The same thing with moving the furniture across the floor over and over and over again, which can cause some real damage.

Attaching the Ruby Sliders to your furniture is able to ensure that your stuff is well protected. The sliders can allow your items to be moved easily, and won’t cause the large and heavy impacts that can cause damage to your home. If you want to ensure that your house is well protected from impacts and damages, then putting some Ruby Sliders onto your furniture is going to be very helpful.

Benefit #4: They Come In Bulk

Ruby Sliders come in sets of 16, 32, 48, and 64 sliders, allowing them to provide cover on 4, 8. 12, and 16 chairs respectively. So if you have a lot of furniture that you need to have covered by these Ruby Sliders, then being able to purchase these sliders in bulk while also ensuring that you save some money can be very interesting.

Make Sure To Use Your Ruby Sliders

Once you buy your Ruby Sliders, then ensure that you are putting them to good use and using them with your furniture. They will be able to change how you use your furniture and also make it so you can confidently use your furniture on a hardwood floor without any worry. There’s nothing like being able to push back a chair after a meal and not have to worry about hardwood floor damage!