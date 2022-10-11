4 Gauge Review, Real 4 Gauge Pre Workout Reviews With Before and After Results

4 Gauge is a pre workout supplement to help you get the most out of your training sessions. This 4 Gauge review details why it's so critically acclaimed and how it can benefit you. We include some real 4 Gauge reviews from real customers with before and after results.

4 Gauge Pre Workout - Quick Facts

Product: 4 GAUGE

Category: Pre Workout, Strength, Muscle

Benefits: Power, Muscle, Strength, Cognitive Function, Fat Loss

Pros: Top quality ingredients and proven formula, Massive Pumps!(NO artificial sweeteners, NO gluten, NO dairy, NO soy)

Cons: There's only one flavor (Update - frozen lemonade and pina colada flavors added). The shotgun cartridge is a little gimmicky - but what the hell!!

Where to Buy: Online official site only (click link below)

Recommended?: YES - All Day Long!

4 Gauge Results and Before and After

It is good to start off with some real life results and personal experience.

4 Gauge Reviews and Results

"I'm not usually one for supplements. I prefer to get my nutrients from whole foods, and I generally don't like the idea of taking a bunch of chemicals designed to alter my body in some way. But when I started hearing about 4 Gauge pre workout, I was intrigued.

The claims sounded too good to be true: extra energy, longer and more intense workouts, and bigger muscle pumps and muscle building. But I decided to give it a try, and I'm glad I did. Within just a few days of taking 4 Gauge, I could feel myself getting more out of my workouts.

I had more energy and endurance, and my muscles were definitely looking fuller and more defined. I'm now a dedicated user of 4 Gauge, and I would recommend it to anyone who wants to take their workouts to the next level. Thanks 4 Gauge!"

4 Gauge Review

4 GAUGE is a pre-workout + muscle pump supplement which is designed to deliver the most effective, explosive and focused workout experience possible. At least, that’s the promise made by the company.

They also state that 4 Gauge is the safest and strongest pre workout on the market. A big claim no doubt, but we’re used to that in this business.

Comparing pre workouts with one another can be difficult, or really simple, depending on the way you go about it.

For a scientific approach, it’s a numbers game. Can you push, lift, squeeze and pull harder than you can with other, similar products in your training session?

Do you feel bigger, stronger and more pumped after a few weeks of using it?

Only one way to find out.

Testing pre workout supplements is our favorite thing to do. So, we wasted no time with 4 Gauge.

First of All -Why Take a Pre Workout Supplement?

If you're looking for an edge in your workouts, a pre workout supplement can give you the boost you need.

Pre workout supplements contain ingredients that help to increase energy, endurance, and focus, making it easier to power through your workout and see results.

In addition, pre workout supplements can help to reduce fatigue and muscle soreness, so you can keep working hard day after day.

Other benefits of using a good pre workout supplement like 4 Gauge are that you can lose weight, increase muscle mass and experience skin splitting pumps.

If you're ready to take your workouts to the next level, pre workouts are a great place to start.

Manufacturer of Excellent Supplements

4 Gauge Fitness, the company which makes 4 Gauge, have been making pre workout supplements for nearly a decade.

It’s a big point in the flavor of 4 Gauge before you even open the package; we know it’s going to be manufactured with safe, quality all natural ingredients. It's even got ZERO artificial sweeteners, gluten, soy or dairy.

Benefits of 4 Gauge

The formula contains ingredients designed to allow you to push your physical and mental limits further during exercise.

4 Gauge Short Term Benefits are:

Increased explosive power

Intense muscle pumps

Increased ret endurance - allowing you to push a couple more reps out

Enhanced vasodilation - giving you higher blood flow to muscles (you get more pumped when lifting)

Boosted energy levels - without a crash

Sharpened focus and mind-muscle connection

4 Gauge Long Term Benefits are:

Permanent Gains to Size, Mass, Strength and Hardness

Long term muscle gains and muscle growth

Improved muscle definition

Increases muscle endurance

Improved muscle to fat ratio

Increases blood flow

Heightened athletic performance

Clearer and happier mind

4 Gauge Positives and Negatives

Pros

The caffeine anhydrous content is high, this is excellent for endurance and strength

The caffeine content is balanced with L-theanine and so reduces the jitters

It is a very clean pre workout supplement - no artificial sweeteners

It is a vegan friendly pre workout supplement

Suitable for women

Cons

The caffeine anhydrous content may cause some to have trouble sleeping

Only available to but online from the official website

Doesn't ship to some countries

4 Gauge Pre Workout Key Ingredients

Here are the most important ingredients in 4 Gauge, with a brief explanation of the role of each: (this is the cleanest pre workout in my personal experience that I have reviewed!!!)

L-Citrulline Malate (6000mg)

This is the most powerful ingredient for muscle pumps, period. It is even more effective than the body’s own method of using l-arginine, which Citrulline is converted into, because it overcomes a rate limiting step.

In other words, L-Citrulline Malate makes your muscles swell and your veins pop out in the gym helping you lift more and making you look awesome.

What’s more, it can boost Growth Hormone by more than 50% during a workout!

And 6 grams is phenomenal.

Caffeine and L-Theanine Stack (150:200mg)

One of the most powerful mini-stacks out there. These days, caffeine is a common ingredient in pre-workout supplements, but L-Theanine helps take it to the next level.

It smooths out the effect of caffeine so you get all of the energy and focus and none of the jitters and crashes. It helps release alpha-waves in the brain, making you feel positive, calmer and more dialed into each individual rep in your set.

Caffeine is a naturally occurring stimulant that can be found in coffee, tea, and chocolate. It's also an ingredient in many popular pre-workout supplements. It is great if you participate in lifting and physical sports.

Caffeine works by binding to receptors in the brain, which helps to increase alertness and energy levels. It can also improve cognitive function and memory. Caffeine can help to improve physical performance by increasing muscle contractions and enhancing fat oxidation.

For these reasons, caffeine is often used as a pre-workout supplement. When taken in the right dosage, it can help you to train harder and longer, leading to better results. So if you're looking for an energy boost in your next workout, be sure to add some caffeine to your pre-workout routine.

L-theanine is an amino acid found naturally in tea leaves. It's become a popular ingredient in pre workout supplements because of its ability to improve focus and cognitive function. When used in conjunction with caffeine, L-theanine can help you to maintain a clear head while working out. Amino acid has potential benefits for mood and anxiety.

A recent study found that L-theanine may help to reduce stress levels and improve mood. If you're looking for a pre workout supplement that will help you to stay focused and calm, L-theanine is a great pre workout ingredient.

Rhodiola Rosea (100mg)

One of the discoveries of the century in our opinion.

Rhodiola combats mental and physical fatigue. It helps both athletes and academics push themselves further.

It improves mood in a way that feels like a sense of drive. It’s motivation in powder form, basically.

Red Beet (300mg)

Beta Vulgaris increases Nitric Oxide production, which causes vasodilation, allowing for more blood traffic to the muscles, and therefore greater muscle power.

Like Citrulline Malate, this will help you look pumped and feel massive in the gym.

Other Ingredients

Coconut Water: 4 Gauge also contains a source of natural electrolytes in coconut water powder. Most pre-workouts fail to include something this vital.

Creatine Monohydrate: The most proven strength and power supplement of all time needs no introduction. The vasodilating supplements in 4 Gauge will help the creatine get to the muscles and replenish them so much faster.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine: ALCAR improves muscle performance under stress, e.g. weight lifting. It has also been found to transport fat from cells to be burned for energy!

4 Gauge Pre Workout Flavors

There used to be only one flavor. Now though, there are 3.

Fruit Blast Frozen Lemonade Pina Colada (not alcoholic of course)

How to Use 4 Gauge - Recommended Usage

The company recommends that you experiment with 4 Gauge to see what works best for you, within the advised limits of course.

2 scoops mixed with water is the standard dose, but the more hardcore amongst you can work up to 4 from there.

4 Gauge should be consumed 15 to 45 minutes prior to a workout. Again, figure out what works best for you within this range.

The L-Theanine / Caffeine stack can last up to 5 hours so make sure you take that into account because you won’t sleep very well within that time frame.

4 Gauge Side Effects and Safety

4 Gauge is the safest pre-workout we have used. If you are unsure of how you react to caffeine then start with a small trial dose and go from there.

Don’t worry about your muscles getting pumped and your veins protruding in the gym, this is a normal and helpful effect of the nitric oxide boosters.

This product isn’t recommended for people with medical conditions, pregnant / breastfeeding women, or people using medication. Consult your doctor if you have other doubts.

Where to Buy 4 Gauge

You can only buy 4 Gauge online from the official website.

4 Gauge Cost

You can buy individual 4 Gauge shotgun shells (‘one round’) or you can get multi-packs. The ultimate ammo crate and the ultimate flavor crate are great value.

You will save money if you buy more than one at a time and you will get FREE worldwide shipping with some packages.

Prices are currently starting at around US$45 for each 20 serving shell.

These may be introductory prices and are very competitive so get in there and order up while they are these prices.

4 Gauge Review Conclusion

4 Gauge has made it to the top of the pre-workout list very quickly. Nobody is putting these ingredients in their supplements at these dosages and at these prices.

There is nothing spurious about the ingredients, nothing we don’t understand, no BS.

The recipe is 100% scientifically proven and is possibly the most synergistic formula you can get.

The pump you get alone with this stuff is magnificent, and a positive mood oozes from your ears as you get started on the weights.

4 Gauge pre workout supplement is highly recommended. Not only can it increase your workout and exercise performance but boost your mental performance as well.

We rate 4 Gauge as the best pre workout supplement for both men and women.

4 Gauge FAQ

Do you need to cycle 4 Gauge pre workout?

No, there is no need to cycle as the ingredients are natural. Having said that it is one school though that suggests you should not take supplements indefinitely. Every 2 months or you could refrain from taking about 2 weeks and then resume.

How long does 4 Gauge stay in your system for?

The natural ingredients should stay in your system for up to 3 hours. When you take 4 Gauge pre workout is it a good idea to start your workout session about an hour after consuming.

Can I buy 4 Gauge pre workout in Australia?

Yes, absolutely, 4 Gauge ships to all countries that allow free trade including Australia. All purchases are made on the official website, shipping is free to most countries.

Can I stack 4 Gauge pre workout with other supplements?

Yes, you can even stack 4 Gauge with itself (double scooping). If you want to stack with another pre workout supplement it is suggested that choose pre workout products that have a different ingredient list. A supplement stack will produce more muscle gains and boosts endurance.

Can women use 4 Gauge?

Yes, there is nothing in the formula preventing women from using it in their gym sessions. Women are catered for in the ingredient profile.