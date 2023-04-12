4 Reasons Why a Stunning Sapphire Is the Key to Her Heart

The most significant display of a pledge of love and commitment is putting the ring on the finger of the one you love through engagement and finally when saying your vows.

Choosing a ring or your symbol of love is a big move because you want to ensure it sends the perfect message. Traditionally most people preferred diamonds, but in recent years sapphires have been seen to carve their way into a woman’s heart.

If you are split between sapphire and other materials for your engagement wedding ring or any piece of jewelry as a display of love, this guide offers some compelling reasons why sapphire may be the key to her heart.

It's a Symbol of Love and Commitment

Sapphires have been a symbol of love and commitment for centuries and were believed to be a gift from the gods in ancient times. As a result, they were often used in wedding rings and other jewelry.

While not many may still consider them a gift from the gods, sapphires retained their status as a symbol of love and commitment, and they make a beautiful and meaningful gift for the woman in your life.

While sapphire jewelry has always been a women's favorite, Sapphire rings have sharply increased in recent years since prince William proposed to Kate with his mother’s 12-carat Ceylonese sapphire, making it more of a love symbol.

It's Beautiful and Comes In a Range of Colors

Sapphires are one of the most beautiful and rare gemstones in the world. Blue is often the color that comes to mind at the mention of sapphires, mostly because of its association with royalty. You can see this with Prince Charles’ choice in the ring he gave to Diana and then passed on to Cate by Prince William.

But there are many different shades of sapphire, each with its unique beauty and meaning. For instance, green sapphires symbolize growth and new beginnings and are a popular choice for women starting a new life chapter. Yellow sapphires represent happiness and prosperity and are a great choice for women who want to attract good luck and fortune.

Pink sapphires represent love and romance and are a great romantic gesture. On the other hand, white symbolizes purity and innocence and is a popular choice for symbolizing a woman’s inner beauty.

It's a Durable Gemstone.

Passing down jewelry through generations is a significant way to show love and commitment. It also helps connect past generations and pass on a family heirloom.

So, if you are looking for more than gifting your significant other to have a piece of jewelry that can be passed through generations, the sapphire is a perfect choice. It is a nine on the Mohs scale of hardness, meaning it is only slightly less durable than a diamond, which is a 10.

This makes sapphire jewelry a great choice for everyday wear. It is also good for passing down through generations, as it will likely last many years.

It’s a More Ethical Choice

Women are genetically wired to avoid and hate violence. While diamonds may be more classy and expensive than sapphires, they are closely linked to violence if “blood diamonds” is anything to go by. While everyone would like to look at that as the past, there is evidence that the diamond trade fuels human suffering even today.

If your woman has a heart for human suffering, diamonds may not be among the things they want to associate with. In that case, sapphires come as the closest alternative regarding quality, durability, and appeal. Most sapphires are mined in Sri Lanka, Australia, Thailand, and Madagascar under generally safer conditions than the war-ridden diamond mines of central Africa.