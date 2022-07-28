4 Ways to Start Supporting Your Hair Health

Have you been frustrated with dry and dull locks? If your hair has you at your wits end, then it’s time to start taking steps to improve the health of your hair asap. Keep reading for four things you can do today to start supporting the health of your hair.

Minimize Processing

This one may seem like an obvious one, yet so many of us refuse to ease up on the harsh hair treatments. The best way to support your hair health is to minimize processing. If you can rock your natural color, then you absolutely should! Keeping your locks away from any color processing will help maintain your hair's natural texture. If you lighten your hair in any way, you need to understand what is happening to your hair during the process.

The bleaching process opens the shaft of the hair and leeches it of all pigment by removing the melanin at the core of the strand. This process permanently damages the composition of the hair. When hair becomes over bleached, the cuticle will no longer lay flat in the way non processed hair would. This is what causes bleached hair to look dull and lifeless. Your hair will also be weaker after bleaching so it is more prone to breakage and thinning.

It is important to note that some hair takes to bleaching better than others. You will want to talk to your hairstylist to see if you are a good candidate for lightening. Make sure you listen to the advice they give. If they tell you that going blonde will destroy your hair, you would be wise to listen.

Take a Supplement

Hair growth supplements have flooded the market in recent years. With the influx of different products, many people have remained skeptical about the legitimacy of these supplements. We are here to tell you that not all hair growth products are a gimmick. There are supplements andprobiotics for hair growth that use ingredients that are backed by science. Here are some of the ingredients to look out for when shopping for hair supplements:

·Vitamin B6 and B12: Helps to reduce hair loss by nourishing the cells of your hair follicles.

·Biotin: An essential nutrient that supports hair health when ingested.

·Iron with Calcium: Iron plays an important role in red blood cell formation which helps with hair health. Calcium when taken with iron increases its absorption rate.

Alternate Wash Days

We know shampoo is important to the health of your hair and scalp. Sebum is an oily substance that helps to keep your hair and scalp moisturized. When you don’t use shampoo, the substance can build up quickly on the scalp causing your hair to look and feel oily. Too much sebum can cause dandruff, dry scalp and even hair loss. Washing your hair with shampoo helps clean your scalp of this substance. There is, however, a sweet spot to how much shampoo your hair can tolerate before you experience adverse effects.

If you are currently washing your hair every day, this is your sign to start taking more time between each wash. Start by alternating wash days. If you feel uncomfortable with the oiliness of your hair at first, find alternative styles to keep it out of your face on the days between washes. The uncomfortable feelings will not last forever as your hair will start producing less oil as it adapts. You will eventually find that you can go two to three days between washes before your hair starts feeling oily.

Reducing the amount of times you shampoo each week is a surefire way to improve the health of your hair. If you experience dandruff or dry scalp, you are likely to see improved symptoms with fewer washes. You will also notice less hair loss and breakage.

Eat More Protein

Did you know that each strand of your hair is made up of protein? This protein is called keratin and it is fueled by the protein rich foods we include in our diets. If your protein intake is inadequate, your hair will suffer the consequences. This is why hair loss is a common indicator of deficiencies like iron or other nutrients found primarily in protein.

Make sure that you are eating enough protein from high quality sources to ensure that you are meeting your minimum requirements. This can be done by increasing the volume of things like eggs, beans, meats, or nut butters. You will notice a difference in the growth and texture of your hair after a couple months of increasing your protein intake.

Healthier Hair Within Reach

Follow these tips and tricks and you will notice a discernible difference in the way your hair looks and feels. Taking even one or two of these steps towards better hair will give you a noticeable outcome. Hair damage can be hard to reverse, so make sure you are taking care of your hair as much as possible!