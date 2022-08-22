5 Easy Ways to Always Look Your Best

Looking your best is something we sometimes work hard at. The right clothes, the right makeup and a whole lot of care. But life can throw you some curveballs and before you know it, you're feeling less than 100%. Looking your best is not as hard as you think. It does not have to be an expensive process or time-consuming one. All you need are some simple tips and tricks that will help you look your best at all times. From washing your face to taking probiotics for clear skin, these tips will make sure that you always look your best.

Wash Your Face Before Bedtime Every Night

It is important to keep your skin clean so that it looks healthy and fresh. If you wash your face every night before bedtime, then this will make sure that there is no dirt on your face which can cause acne or other problems like dry skin or wrinkles.

Many of us don't realize how important it is to wash our faces before bed. It's the last thing we do before we go to sleep and the first thing we do when we wake up. As such, it's a great opportunity to cleanse and exfoliate your skin from the day's grime and makeup.

Just wash your face with a gentle cleanser and warm water. You don't need to spend $100 on a fancy cleanser or exfoliant — just something that works well for your skin type, whether it's oily or dry.

The reason washing your face before bed is so important is because it removes all of the dirt, oil and makeup from the day. Even if you wear minimal makeup during the day (which I hope you do), it's still there on your skin in different forms — most notably as oil and dirt particles.

Wiping them off helps keep your pores clean and clear so they don't get clogged up by impurities that could cause breakouts later on down the line (or even worse).

Eat Probiotics For Clear Skin

Probiotics are the good bacteria in your gut that help keeps you healthy, and they're found in foods like yogurt, kimchi, miso and tempeh. "Studies show that people who take a probiotic twice daily have lower levels of cortisol, which leads to less belly fat," says Dr. Burhenne. Probiotics also help give skin a glow and clear complexion. Try eating these probiotics for clear skin. If you aren’t keen on a variety of fermented foods, there are supplements available. Taking probiotics for clear skin is an easy and effective way to look your best.

Drink Water Before Meals

Staying hydrated helps your body digest food better, so drink up before you eat. "Drinking half your body weight in ounces is a good rule of thumb," says Dr. Burhenne. So if you weigh 150 pounds, drink 75 ounces of water per day (that's three large glasses).

Eat Fiber-Rich Foods

Eat more fiber-rich foods — fruits, veggies and whole grains — and less refined carbs like white bread and pasta. "Fiber-rich foods can help slow down the absorption of carbohydrates into the bloodstream," Dr. Burhenne explains, allowing for slower and more steady blood sugar levels that won't spike as much or cause as dramatic an insulin response (which can lead to acne breakouts). You'll also avoid overeating when you eat more fiber because it takes longer for

Use Moisturizer After Showering

It is essential for everyone to use moisturizer after showering because it helps in keeping their skin hydrated throughout the day so that they do not have to worry about any issues related to dryness or flaking of the skin during winters or summers when the weather is hot or cold respectively

After you get out of the shower, pat your skin dry with a towel and apply a moisturizer that matches your skin type. If you have oily skin, choose a lightweight lotion or gel that contains oil-free ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin. If you have dry skin, use a creamier moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid and glycerin, as well as shea butter or other emollients to lock in moisture.

Exfoliate Your Skin Once a Week

Exfoliate your skin once a week. Exfoliating once or twice a week helps remove dead skin cells and improves the appearance of your complexion. Start by washing with a mild cleanser, then apply an exfoliant with small beads or granules. Gently massage it into the skin in circular motions for 30 seconds. Rinse well and pat dry with a soft towel.

Bonus: Protect Your Skin From the Sun

Wear sunscreen every day (with an SPF of 15 or higher). Sun exposure causes damage that leads to wrinkles, sagging and uneven pigmentation — all things that can make you look older than you really are! Apply sunscreen 15 minutes before going outside so that it has time to absorb into your skin; reapply every two hours if you're outside for long periods of time or sweating heavily.

Conclusion

With a little bit of patience and a few extra efforts, it is possible to significantly improve your skin's health in the long term. Be transparent about any skincare issues that you have; discuss them with your doctor and be open to whatever treatments will alleviate your symptoms. From eating probiotics for clear skin to scrubbing your skin once a week, these tricks will help you look your best. Try these easy steps to get you on your way towards clear skin.