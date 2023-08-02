5 extraordinary but simple reasons to keep fighting when you want to give up

There is always going to come a time when we have to choose between our dreams or giving up. The question is, what are you going to choose? Here are some inspirational truths that will keep you pushing forward.

To give up is to die

Giving up is worse than dying. When you give up, you stop living. Physically, you are breathing but internally, you are dead. When you give up one time, you start to give up in other areas. You become your actions and you continue that habit of giving up.

Chuck Yeager said, “You do what you can for as long as you can, and when you finally can’t, you do the next best thing. You back up but you don’t give up.” It’s OK to slow down. It’s OK to pause if you have to, but if you take one thing from this article, please don’t give up. It will be the worst mistake that you ever make in your life.

When you give up, you are hurting others

When you give up, not only are you hurting yourself, you are hurting others. Imagine all the ways that you can help the world, but you are robbing others when you choose to give up. If you’re not willing to do it for yourself, do it for those around you.

Do it for those who can’t speak up for themselves. You can be used to make a big impact in the world. Always remember that. “We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It’s easy to say it’s not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem, then there are those who see the need and respond.

I consider those people my heroes.” - Fred Rogers. You are someone who can see the huge need in your community and be a part of the change.

You are not alone

You have people who are watching you and who are by your side. Not only are they by your side, your family and friends love you deeply and they are there to help you. Take advantage of your community. Allow them to comfort you in your hardship. Don’t remain quiet about everything.

That is not how you handle any problem. Don’t isolate yourself. Express to others and get help. You are not alone. Also, you have to look to something outside of yourself for strength. God is near to comfort and help you. When you feel like you are walking in the fire, start readingtrusting god in difficult times Bible verses.

You didn’t come this far for no reason

Did you come all this way just to say, “I’m done?” No, you didn’t. You came this way to achieve and succeed in what you put your mind to. You didn’t come this far to throw away the towel. Keep on going and your future self will thank you. Give up and your future self will be screaming, “why didn’t you keep going. You were right there. You were so close.” You don’t want to live in shame and regret. No one wants to live that way.

“Don’t let the fear of the time it will take to accomplish something stand in the way of your doing it. The time will pass anyway; we might just as well put that passing time to the best possible use.” - Earl Nightingale.

Don’t give up because you are growing.

You don’t even realize what is going on right now. Your character is being built in a way that it has never been built before. When trials happen, they’re not to tear us down. They can tear you down if you allow them to, but more than that, tough times make us harder and stronger and bolder. They make the journey richer and sweeter and it even becomes a better story.

I’m thankful for every trial I had because I know that it turned me into the person I am today. You are going to look back and be so happy at what you became. Keep pressing on. I’ll leave you with this amazing quote. “Every struggle in your life has shaped you into the person you are today. Be thankful for the hard times; they can only make you stronger.”