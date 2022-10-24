5 PMS and Period Preparation Tips to Follow for Your Next Cycle

If you have a menstrual cycle, you know it feels less than ideal. Causing severe cramps, acne, mood swings, digestion issues, bloating, and everything in between, it isn’t easy to maintain a sense of regularity or comfort during PMS and monthly periods. For some of us, periods can be irregular, making it nearly impossible to properly prepare ourselves mentally and physically for the onset. So, what can we do to make our periods more manageable? Are there pills or vitamins for PMS we can try? Is there a tried and true exercise routine?

If you need help managing PMS and period systems at home, you’re in the right place to pick up a few handy tips. We know that periods suck, but we also know that you don’t deserve to have your life upended at least once a month. So please continue reading if you want to read our top suggestions for preparing for your next menstrual cycle. We’re about to give you a complete breakdown of which vitamins for PMS are worth it, how to manage the pain, and more.

1. Pick Up Some Vitamins for PMS

If you’ve ever wanted to take a magic pill to reduce period pain and discomfort, science and traditional medicine have gotten close. There are some vitamins for PMS that you can purchase from online retailers, and they offer some pretty stunning and staggering results for people of all ages. But which vitamins will help you reduce mood swings and alleviate cramps?

Not all vitamins for PMS on the market are going to be able to assist you, so we recommend that you keep an eye out for a few different ingredients while you’re researching your options. In particular, make sure that any vitamins you pick up for managing PMS have a few of the following ingredients:

Chasteberry: Traditionally, this berry has been used to treat hormonal acne and mood swings. This has also been shown to reduce other PMS systems and promote a healthier and happier attitude during PMS.

Vitamin B6: Historically, Vitamin B6 has been shown to reduce mood swings and cravings related to PMS and the menstrual cycle.

Dong Quai: This herb has been traditionally used to reduce cramps and the presence of stomach bloating.

Lemon Balm: These leaves are well-known for alleviating cramps, reducing digestion issues, and lowering stress levels. Like chasteberry, lemon balm also supports a healthy and happier mood during the menstrual cycle.

While these are not scientifically proven, many historical and traditional users of these plants have found correlations between regular consumption and ease of PMS symptoms. If you’re unsure, please speak with a doctor before using.

2. Exercise Regularly, But Change Pace if You Need To

Many doctors have told us to continue exercising during our menstrual cycles, but most of us don’t keep up with this suggestion. Even if it doesn’t sound comfortable, regular exercise can help reduce the presence of cramps and other PMS symptoms. However, you may not want to go at the same pace as you generally do. Many scientists and health professionals recommend slowing down and changing pace during workouts if you need to.

3. Keep Yourself Hydrated

One of the best ways to keep your body feeling healthy and clean, whether you’re on your period or not, is to drink plenty of water. By staying hydrated, you’re helping your body regulate temperature, bowel movements, and mood. Drinking water may also help reduce the intensity of cramps and headaches associated with PMS.

4. Keep Pain Relievers on Hand

If you still need to make your way through the day, there’s no shame in using pain relievers as needed. Many healthcare professionals will recommend ibuprofen, though each person may find that other pain relievers work better for their bodies. Regardless of what you need, there is no wrong or right way to manage the pain. If you’re concerned about staying safe while reducing pain during your period, please speak with a healthcare professional about your worries.

5. Stock Up on Pads, Tampons, and Other Period Products

One of the most essential parts of preparing for your period is staying stocked up on products. While many of us have switched to cups and other reusable options, others aren’t entirely comfortable using these. If you still use pads, tampons, or liners to catch menstrual blood, ensure you’ve got enough at home to last until the end of your cycle. Staying stocked up is the best way to reduce stress, especially if you know you have a busy week in front of you.

Conclusion

Periods aren’t fun for anyone who gets them, and we all wish there were a way to make all of the pain and discomfort disappear magically. While magic pills don’t exist, there are several other helpful ways to manage the pain and prepare for your menstrual cycle. We strongly recommend staying hydrated, getting vitamins for PMS if you need them, and exercising to relieve cramps. If you need assistance finding menstrual cycle solutions, we hope you found our suggestions helpful!