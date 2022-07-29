5 Reasons You Should Attend Academic Conferences

An academic conference is a one-day or multiple-day event that brings scientific researchers together to present their latest work via poster or oral presentation.

These conferences can be both virtual and in person. It’s a valuable opportunity to meet new people, learn about cutting edge scholarship, and build strong professional relationships with others in the field.

Conferences are also a great way to get valuable feedback on your work and can open doors to new career opportunities. Whether you’re a researcher, professor or student, an academic conference can be an intellectually invigorating experience for anyone attending.

Here are 5 reasons you should save a spot for yourself at the next conference.

1. Valuable networking opportunities

An academic conference is a great way to meet and build professional relationships with fellow researchers in the field and from around the globe. You’ll be able to expand the scope of your research to other parts of the world and add new perspectives, all of which can add value to your research. Attending a virtual conference can provide you with an even wider reach which will bring more contrasting ideas and points of view.

Academic conferences are also a great way to make cross-sector and cross-industry connections with professionals you normally wouldn’t run into in your day to day life. If there’s a researcher whose work you admire, an academic conference would be a great setting to meet and talk to them directly. These new connections could lead to collaborations in the future and open opportunities to join collective research projects such as peer-reviewed journals, funding applications or edited books.

Furthermore, these types of conferences are always a great way to work on your networking skills, as not everyone is naturally comfortable when it comes to interacting with new people. Attending academic conferences regularly will allow you to develop and enhance your networking skills significantly.

2. Get inspired by the latest trends

It’s important to stay up to date on the latest trends, developments and discussions in your field. Many researchers will present their preliminary findings at conferences, which means you could be one of the first to know about new funding opportunities or the latest findings before they are even published. This sneak peek at what other people are working on can be a great inspiration for your own work. Luckily for virtual conferences, you’ll have the flexibility to access pre-recorded content at your own pace.

For students and researchers, you’ll have access to current findings and developments that come from research done on a particular subject you might be interested in. This in turn can help you develop your ideas or refine existing concepts by engaging in thoughtful discussions with your peers.

Additionally, Academic conferences bring together a diverse group of individuals from various sectors, which is a great way of expanding your knowledge. Not only do academic members attend these conferences, but representatives of government and nonprofit organizations can also attend and bring valuable information.

3. Presenting a paper

You work hard on your research and sharing that knowledge you have learned with others will make your work more meaningful and rewarding. Conferences will usually have a call for papers, where you can apply to submit your paper for consideration. It’s a great way to put yourself out into those academic circles by presenting your work to other researchers in your profession and engaging in thoughtful discussions.

It’s also a great way to receive valuable feedback and constructive criticism on early versions of your work, which will help you develop your work further. In addition to this, you’ll be able to figure out whether your research resonates with your peers and where you might have weak spots that you can improve on. Be sure have practice your presentation well in advance so you have time at the conference to go to other panels and network.

Presenting a paper is also a great way at keeping your resume relevant. Attending and presenting at academic conferences adds value to your resume and shows you are proactive when it comes to learning and sharing your knowledge. You never know when you might meet your next employer, it could be at a conference!

4. Improve your presentation and communication skills

Your presentation and communication skills are important, especially when it comes to explaining your research and findings to other professionals in your field. Conferences allow you to work and improve on these skills. Rehearse your presentation so you’re more comfortable when it’s your turn in front of the audience. You’ll also learn key things to remember like speed and what type of speaking points work best with your audience. It’s important to prepare for your academic conference well in advance, as the better you are at speaking and presenting, the more impact your research will make on others. If you’re a student, there are opportunities for being rewarded with a presentation prize which will be beneficial when applying for scholarships.

5. Publish your work

Academic conferences also give you the opportunity to get your research papers published. Conference organizers have an editorial team that read the submitted research papers before accepting them. If selected, the research paper and abstracts get published in a book or journal also known as the conference proceedings. A copy of these proceedings is available to participants of the conference.

With conference publication, you get faster feedback, can present new concepts and techniques that you are still developing, and get peer interaction compared to journal publications. Eventually, you could publish your presented work at a conference in a journal publication.

Some leading academic conferences offer publication opportunities where papers also get indexed in various indexing agencies. If your work gets noticed, this could lead to your publications being more cited. Having your work published is a great milestone every researcher should aim for.

Conclusion

Attending conferences is a crucial part of developing your career. It’s understandable to think that you might not have enough time due to your regularly scheduled commitments. However, being a part of a network of academics and actively participating is just as important for your professional and personal development. Take a look at a few conferences coming up and apply to one, you never know who you’ll meet or what big breakthrough you’ll get in your research.