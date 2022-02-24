5 Romantic Destinations to Visit in Paris

It is a worldwide known fact that Paris is one of the most romantic cities to ever grace this earth. It is filled with gorgeous art, stunning architecture, delicious food, and peaceful scenery. You could throw a rock in a random direction and hit something romantic. But don’t actually do that.
It may even seem overwhelming. There are so many great things in Paris. You may ask How do you know what is truly going to be romantic versus what is going to be too busy or touristy? This is a great question. Sometimes things are too good to be true. They end up being so filled with tourists that you can’t even get a good picture with your loved one.
Well, look no further! Here are five romantic destinations that you are certainly going to want to visit on your trip to Paris.
1. The Luxembourg Gardens
If you and your loved one are looking for a quiet and peaceful place to take a walk or sit down, then you are in the right place. Paris is full of locations that are nothing short of perfect for this exact situation and the Luxembourg Gardens are at the top of the list.
This enormous romantic paradise is placed right at the center of Paris. Here you will find serene fountains, gorgeous statues, and hundreds of thousands of fragrant flowers that make it as though you can smell the romance in the air. With plenty of distance to walk and plenty of soft grass to sit on, you may find it easy to pass several hours with your love in this garden.
2. The Eiffel Tower
I know this may seem like the obvious cliche for romance, but the Eiffel tower is as popular as it is for a reason. Being one of the most prominent pieces of architecture in the entire world, the Eiffel tower is not lacking in majesty or romance. Especially at night.
Upon arrival, after being dazzled by its size you can make your way up to the top floor, which is a striking nine hundred feet in the air. At the top, you will be met by a low-light restaurant, champagne bar, and panoramic view of one of the most romantic cities in the entire world. Enjoying a meal with your love here is something you will never forget.
3. The Garden of the Museum of Romantic Life
If the name doesn’t speak for itself, you can rest assured that this is an amazing place to go for a peaceful and romantic afternoon with your significant other. Whether the weather is sunny and warm or cold and stormy, you will find all that you need to enjoy a romantic evening here. You can sit down with a warm beverage in the glass-covered cafe, or walk around the lush garden and talk for hours
Perhaps the best part about this garden is that it is rarely bustling with people. You can often find it relatively empty, making it the perfect place to retreat from the busy life of the city.
4. The Temple of Love
This lovely spot is another place where the name speaks for itself and is a must-stop for all of the helpless romantics out there. In 1778 this statue was built on a small island and christened the Temple of Love and has been used by couples all over the world as a place to renew their vows and hopefully strengthen their love.
The most romantic part about a trip here is the lovely boat ride that takes you to the island. Once you get there, if you are not ready to leave yet, just a walk away is the Piece d’Eau des Suisses Garden. Walking from the Temple of love to this garden under a starry sky is perhaps one of the most romantic walks you could ever take.
5. The Louvre
If you are looking for a place to spend your evening, take some pictures, and enjoy the company of the one you love the most, then you must stop by the Louvre. It is the largest and quite possibly most beautiful museum in the world.
At this museum, you will find breathtaking architecture, an extensive collection of art, and amazing artifacts from the Baroque era. Located by a calm river, visiting the Louvre at night is a serene experience, to say the least.
Tips for Your Travel
It's one thing to plan out a romantic trip to Paris with your loved one, it's another thing entirely to truly have a romantic trip once you get there. It’s no secret that traveling can be an intense, stressful, and trying experience. Especially when you are traveling with someone you’ve never traveled with before. You may love them to death, but logistics and stress can make it hard to enjoy anything.
Well, here's a tip that can help you alleviate some of the unwanted travel stress. Using luggage storage in Paris is crucial to accomplishing the smooth and romantic trip you’ve been dreaming of. All over the city, there are locations where you can temporarily store your bags or luggage.
This can come in handy in several ways. For instance, let's say you arrive in Paris but have three hours to kill before you can check into your room. Carrying around your luggage all over the city would be tiresome, annoying, and a little bit embarrassing. After all, no one wants to look like a tourist. The easy solution is to just drop your bags off, go see a few sights, and when it's time to check in just pick your bags up on the way.
Knowing this tip alone can save you time, energy, and money throughout your trip. So you can have more of it all to spend on your loved one.
Enjoy
Now that you know five of the most romantic spots in all of Paris and a tip on how to alleviate some of the logistical headaches of traveling, you are prepared to take on the grand romantic vacation of a lifetime with the person of your dreams. All you have to do is pack, go, and enjoy!
