5 Things to Look for When Choosing a Private Student Loan

A private student loan can be the key to the next stage of your educational journey, ultimately unlocking the knowledge you need to grab your dream job.

Of course with all sorts of loan packages and providers out there, you need to know what to look for before your search begins. Here are the main aspects to keep in mind.

1. Compare Interest Rates and Fees

First off, it’s important to compare interest rates and fees of different lenders, especially during times of economic uncertainty. Student loans can vary significantly in terms of their APRs (Annual Percentage Rate), which is a percentage rate that includes the loan's interest rate, as well as other associated costs.

It’s also crucial to pay close attention to any additional fees the lender may charge for things such as origination or late payments. Make sure you understand all the costs upfront so there are no surprises down the road!

2. Repayment Options: Flexible or Fixed?

Another important factor to consider when choosing a private student loan is the repayment options available. You can have fun on a budget while you study, but eventually it’ll be time to pay the piper, and it has to be manageable.

Do you want to make regular payments towards your loan over time, with an option of making extra payments whenever it's convenient for you? Or do you prefer a fixed payment plan, so that each month’s payment remains the same throughout the entire duration of your loan? Consider what works best for you and select one accordingly.

Also look into whether lenders offer any discounts if certain criteria are met, such as automatic withdrawals from bank accounts or signing up for autopay.

3. Get Ready for the Grace Period After Graduation

Most private student loan lenders offer a grace period after graduation, which is usually six months. For example, this is exactly what you get with SoFi student loans, along with other benefits.

During this time, you won’t be required to make any payments on your loan, and can use it as an opportunity to review repayment options, or look into consolidation opportunities.

However, keep in mind that interest will continue accruing while the grace period rumbles on, so make sure you are prepared when the clock runs out!

Start by calculating how much money you need set aside each month, taking into consideration all of your other financial obligations such as rent and utility payments, so that when the grace period ends, making those regular repayments towards your student loans doesn’t become too overwhelming.

4. Know Your Credit Score Before Applying

Before you begin the loan application process, it’s important to know your credit score. This will give you a better idea of what type of loans and interest rates are available to you.

If your credit is not in good standing, you might need to take steps to deal with this before taking out the loan, as otherwise the cost of repaying it could be too steep once your studies have concluded. Of course this is very much down to your individual circumstances, so seek specific advice before making a decision.

5. Look into Cosigner Opportunities

If you have a poor credit score or limited income, it may be advantageous to find someone who is willing to cosign your loan. This can help increase the chances of getting approved, and also potentially lower interest rates.

However, it’s important to understand that as a cosigner, they are legally responsible for repaying the loan if you default on any payments. Make sure both parties fully comprehend their responsibilities before signing up!

Final Thoughts

Pour your efforts into researching private student loans, and explore all the options on offer, and you’ll be able to get the right package for your needs. It might seem like an intimidating process at first, but you’ll soon get a sense of what to look for.