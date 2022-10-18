5 Things You Need to Know About Cyber Insurance

Data is one of the most important resources that businesses have at their disposal. If the network gets hacked without cyber insurance companies getting involved to protect your assets, it can be a costly issue to fix. While having traditional property and professional liability insurance is always good, here are five reasons why having cybersecurity coverage is essential for business in today’s internet-connected world.

#1. Cyber Insurance Gets Business Back On Track

Getting hit by a cyber attack can be a devastating blow to your business. Lost files and stolen data may cripple operations while the theft of personal information leaves your customers at risk. Just like any other insurance program, cyber coverage limits the liability companies face when hackers do their worst. Businesses that don’t have such coverage may find themselves paying out-of-pocket as they scramble to return to business as usual.

While many IT departments feel they don't need help from cyber insurance companies, their overconfidence can leave your business vulnerable if something were to occur. On the contrary, relying on cyber insurance instead of securing your network with proper safety protocols may help you financially, but shifting the responsibility to the insurer doesn’t cover a business's own cybersecurity needs.

#2. Cyber Insurance Companies Have Comprehensive Coverage

Before deciding if cyber insurance is a good strategy for your business, it’s important to understand the types of damage these plans typically cover. The financial strains on a business that has been attacked in such a manner can be quite costly. Some of the most common coverages include:

Investigation Costs

Downtime Reimbursement

Legal Fees

Data Recovery Costs

Notifying Customers About the Breach

Customer Credit Monitoring/Recovery Costs

Companies don’t often think about the associated repercussions of data leaks. There are high costs associated with repairing the damage done to your business as well as your customers and having a good policy can keep all of your interests protected.

#3. …But It Doesn’t Cover Everything

There are a few things that most cyber insurance companies don’t generally include on their policies. For example, your business's brand and reputation may have suffered from the event, a situation that most plans won’t be able to cover. Other problems associated with the loss of credibility, such as dips in profit and a decline in market shares, are usually costs that the company must figure out on its own.

A good cyber insurance plan isn’t an excuse to let your security awareness lapse. The resulting dissatisfaction your customers may have at the theft of their data, especially when your company was supposed to keep it secure, can do a lot of damage to your bottom line in the long run. Cyber insurance helps the situation, but nothing replaces taking cybersecurity seriously.

#4. Most Businesses are Targets

You might think that your company shouldn’t be a big target for hackers, but if a business holds customer data, then it is at risk of having that information stolen. If your company is involved in one of these industries, it might pose a particularly attractive target:

Healthcare: Patient information is in high demand thanks to social security and insurance data.

Government: Access to federal, state, and local information is a big draw for hackers.

Manufacturing: Not only is customer information alluring, industry secrets can be a great steal, too.

Education: Younger people are very vulnerable to identity theft, making schools a prime target.

Services: Most service businesses can benefit from comprehensive policies from cyber insurance companies.

Even restaurants with rewards programs and grocery stores that have loyalty discounts are repositories of personal data that would make most hackers salivate.

#5. Cyber Attacks Come In Many Forms

Your IT department may be well prepared to take on some cyber attacks, but new methods of network intrusion are being developed by ne'er-do-wells on an almost daily basis. Seven of the most common cyber threats include:

Malware Attacks

Password Breach

Ransomeware

DDoS (Distributed Denial-of-Service)

Botnet

Phishing

Insider Threats

While there are many other methods of breaking into your network, these common attacks are some of the more insidious ways hackers can gain entry into your system. You may have an exceptional IT team at your disposal, but even they may admit that stopping all attacks is fruitless. It’s a much better idea to work with cyber insurance companies in case something makes it by the experts.

Choosing Between Cyber Insurance Companies

Knowing that you need coverage from internet attacks is only the first step. When looking for a quality cyber insurance provider, it’s important to keep pricing and scale in mind. Small businesses probably won’t need Enterprise-level coverage, and comparing plans will help you get the kind of protection your business really needs. When it comes to keeping your customers safe, there’s no replacement for excellent insurance that keeps your business going even after a critical cyber attack!