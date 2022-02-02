5 Tips for Teaching Critical Thinking to Kids in School

You might think that children can't have critical thinking skills. Experts in childhood development tell that children tend to think in concrete terms and that abstract thinking is not something they can do until they reach adolescence. Here are some tips for cultivatingcritical thinking for kids that will help you get your child in a critical thinking mindset and prepare them for college, high school, and beyond. In education and early childhood development, the current consensus is that critical thinking should begin at an early age. Then, what is critical thinking for children?
Before we discuss strategies you can use to encourage critical thinking in children, it is important to know what analytical thinking is and how it helps kids grow into successful adults.
Critical Thinking: What does it look like?
Critical thinking is more about the analysis and judgment involved when someone evaluates or judges something. Critical thinking is all about solving the problem. The good example of critical thinking is that we teach our children from a young age how to solve problems.
The following tasks involve critical thinking skills:
· considering different solutions to a problem
· trying out your ideas to find out if they work
· recognizing and gathering relevant facts in order to solve a problem
· analyzing data through matching, classification, or sorting
· using your prior knowledge to solve the problem
When solving puzzles or playing educational games, children are using their critical thinking skills to solve problems. “Gifted and Talented” is a goodearly-learning program, that will give your child tasks and problems that allow them to use critical thinking. Your child will be able to think critically by solving math problems and engaging in fun science experiments.
1.Make sure children are comfortable being wrong.
Sometimes, children are afraid to speak up in class. They fear that their peers will judge them if they give incorrect answers. To encourage critical thinking skills in students, create an environment that allows them to think deeply and not be laughed at in school.
Emphasize that mistakes are okay and that learning from them is the best way to grow. Show them your support as person. This will make them open to taking risks, to think deeply and to offer ideas and solutions, even if it isn't right.
2.Take into account other issues than academic ones
While your child will be able to think critically in order to solve a scientific experiment, they must also learn how to critically evaluate everyday situations that are not related to school. Encourage your child to consider age-appropriate moral or ethical issues as he grows older.
3. Examine the relationships between various ideas
It's important to bring together different ideas during family or class discussions, games, and activities to understand the connections existing between them. This is a great time to bring together different age-appropriate ideas, such as poverty, racial inequalities, and family issues. These topics can be discussed to help link certain issues such as poverty and homelessness, and show the relationship between them.
4. Explore different points of views
Children often believe there is one way to think. However, it is important for children to understand topics from other’s perspectives when faced with them since we are all unique and individual.
5. Teach children to ask questions
Children are naturally curious and can be encouraged to question logic while solving problems. They will also learn to ask questions that help them evaluate their thinking, which will allow them to become successful learners throughout adulthood.
It might seem impossible to teach critical thinking skills since children tend to think more literally than we do. Analytical thinking skills in children aren’t developed in a day. This process must be taught and reinforced throughout education.
