5 Ways to Get Your CSCS Certification in 2022

Are you a fitness enthusiast looking to pass your knowledge on to like-minded individuals? If so, then you've probably thought about becoming a personal trainer.
However, how do you become a personal trainer and start your career in the fitness industry? It begins with taking the CSCS certification exam. Let's talk about what it is and how it can help propel your career as a personal trainer.
Firstly, What is CSCS Certification?
CSCS stands for Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, and it's the first step in your journey to becoming a certified personal trainer. With this accreditation, you'll be recognized as someone who can train athletes at any level.
How Can You Get This Certification?
To become a fitness specialist, you'll need to do a few things, and we'll outline them below.
1. Educational Prerequisites
Anyone that wants the opportunity to take the CSCS Certification exam must meet specific criteria.
For those in the U.S. or Canada, you must have a Bachelor's degree in physical therapy or related discipline issued by an accredited institution.
Applicants outside the U.S. and Canada must submit a copy of their official transcript or diploma received after course completion that's at least a bachelor's degree equivalent according to the U.S. educational standards.
You'll also need to have an updated CPR/AED certification. However, you can still apply for the exam without it, but it needs to be submitted within one year of your exam date.
2. Create a Plan of Action
Since there are various umbrellas when it comes to personal training, you need to think about the lane you want to step into. Then, next is figuring out how much time you'll need to allocate for your studies.
Everyone's educational background will be different, meaning the length of study time will also be different. For example, if you have a degree in exercise science and have practical experience on your hands, you'll only need a few weeks to study.
On the other hand, let's say you don't have an exercise science degree but have some practical experience. Your study time will jump up to a few months due to your lack of knowledge.
After determining the length of study time, set a date you want to take the exam. Then create a study schedule and follow it so you'll be prepared when the date rolls around.
3. Taking the CSCS Exam
Once you have all of your educational credentials, the next step is taking the certification exam. The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), a professional organization for strength and conditioning coaches, administers the exam.
Truth be told, it's not the easiest exam because it covers a wide range of topics related to strength and conditioning, such as:
Biomechanics
Nutrition
Exercise physiology
Most individuals fail the CSCS exam their first go-round because the accompanying textbook is long and drawn out. Furthermore, if your study habits aren't the greatest, getting ready for the exam will be a challenging experience.
However, a few methods can help your test preparation:
Familiarize yourself with the exam format: The test is multiple-choice based, so knowing how to read and answer these questions is crucial.
Use the CSCS study guide: With it, you can boost your studying efficiency and increase your opportunity to pass the exam on the first try.
Try online practice tests: These questions can give you some insight into the type of questions you'll see on the exam. Evaluate your performance after each try to see the areas that need improvement.
Create a study group: With the power of social media, it's simpler to find individuals that are working towards their CSCS certification. Connect with them to learn about specific test questions you need help with or share advice about test preparation.
Use online resources: There is tons of online content available such as webinars, articles, and videos that you can use to address your areas of weakness.
There are no guarantees, but using these methods can get you on the right track toward passing the exam. Although it's multiple choice-based, it's testing your knowledge and skills of Strength and Conditioning practices rather than your memory.
Use These Methods To Get Your CSCS Certification
Personal training is a booming industry, and it's best to strike while the iron's hot. To do so, you'll need to get your CSCS certification.
The road ahead may present some challenges, but you can create a more straightforward path towards your goal with these suggestions. After acing the exam, you'll be well on your way to landing your dream job as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.
