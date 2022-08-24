6 Ingredients You Should Look For in a Prenatal Vitamin

Going through pregnancy is a beautiful thing. But equally, it puts a ton of stress on your body. When you are pregnant, you will notice a ton of different changes taking place that range from feeling sick in the morning to having strong cravings for certain foods and even massive mood swings.

These side effects of pregnancy all likely come down to your body being deprived of certain nutrients. This is no surprise, as you are literally needing to feed and support two human beings. But you also should not have to suffer through the next nine months because your body does not have enough vitamins and minerals.

In fact, it can be risky for both you and your baby to become deprived of certain essential nutrients. That is whyprenatal vitamins are a great way to ensure that your body has the right stockpile of nutrients to support both you and your baby.

There is a range of different factors to consider when it comes to finding the best prenatal vitamin option for you. First and foremost, you will want to talk to your doctor about ensuring that the brand you choose supports your own pregnancy journey and overall wellbeing.

What to Look For in a Brand

But you will also want to make sure that the prenatal vitamins check a list of criteria too that includes being vegan, not having any gluten, being made with traceable ingredients, does not use any artificial coloring, and also using a capsule that delays the release of the vitamins once consumed.

You will also want to select a brand that offers subscription services. When you are pregnant you will have a lot on your mind. So you do not want to run the risk of running out of your vitamins and missing a few days of getting essential nutrients into your body. The subscription service will allow you to always have your prenatal vitamins available and be one less thing that you have to think about.

What Ingredients to Look For

Now for the good stuff—literally. There is a range of ingredients that you will want to ensure is in your prenatal vitamins. Thetop ingredients that will support you during your pregnancy journey are equally going to help your baby’s development as well.

1. Folate from Italy

Often found in food groups like lentils and avocados, folate is a nutrient that helps with DNA development, supporting high-yielding metabolism and neurological growth. Research has shown that it also helps with the production of red and white blood cells.

Folate is a fundamental nutrient that our body needs to support rapid growth—like that of a baby and pregnant mom—and can be a great support in preventing feelings of fatigue or soreness.

2. Omega-3 Fatty Acids from Canada

Most commonly found in fish like salmon or tuna, omega-3 fatty acids are a primary nutrient for supporting both heart health and brain health. Studies show that when we have enough omega-3 in our body, we are not only going to have a healthier heart but also supports lower blood pressure levels.

3. Vitamin B12 from New Jersey

This nutrient can be found in a variety of foods including meats, nori and milk. Ironically, our body can not produce this vitamin on our own—so it is essential to get it through your vitamin supplement or through an injection instead. Vitamin B12 plays a leading role in supporting both our nerves and the formation of our red blood cells. When this happens birth defects can be prevented as well as anemia.

4. Choline from Missouri

Did you know that the majority of pregnant women are deficient in choline? That is why this is almost always included as a key ingredient in prenatal vitamins. Not only does it help with cell structure and communication, but it is a fundamental part of creating a healthy nervous system. In fact, choline is absolutely essential for the development of an unborn baby.

5. Iodine from Utah

Found in our earth’s waters and soil, our body equally craves iodine. It is important for a range of health components, including both hormone management and fetal development. When you have enough iodine, you will have a healthier thyroid, have enhanced neurodevelopment and be able to kill off bad bacteria much easier.

6. Biotin from Connecticut

Another name for biotin is vitamin H, which is what helps our body convert the food we consume into actual energy. While you can get your daily dose of biotin from a regular diet, it is an essential vitamin during pregnancy as it directly supports embryonic growth.

Conclusion

There are many more key ingredients to look for in your prenatal vitamin. So talk to your doctor about what the best option is for you and your own unique pregnancy journey.

Sources:

