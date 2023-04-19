6 Possible Risks of Changing Business Electricity Suppliers

Changing business electricity suppliers may seem like a great way to save money on energy costs, but it's important to understand the risks involved before making the switch. While changing suppliers can result in lower bills and better terms and conditions, there is a chance that things could go wrong. You must weigh the pros and cons of a supplier switch before making a decision.

Nearly 2.4 million customers were successfully switched to new suppliers by the energy regulator without interrupting their energy supplies. This year, Ofgem announced plans to adjust the price cap more to reflect wholesale prices better. It also claimed to have toughened the financial requirements for new market entrants. This means customers should feel more secure when switching suppliers. You can get a free business electricity quote from the energy regulator to compare prices from different suppliers.

Here are some possible risks associated with changing business electricity suppliers:

1. Price Increase – If the price of wholesale energy increases, so too could your bill if you have signed up for a variable rate contract. However, most contracts include limits on how much a supplier can raise their prices.

2. Reliability – If you switch to a newer supplier, there is a chance that the service may not be as reliable as an established provider. However, most smaller suppliers have made investments in technology and infrastructure in order to compete with larger companies.

3. Contract Lengths – Some suppliers offer short-term contracts that allow you to switch if things are not going as planned. However, other suppliers will require that you sign up for a longer contract, which could make changes more difficult.

4. Charges/Fees – Many providers have hidden fees and charges that could add to your costs. Make sure you read the small print before signing up to know what you agree to.

5. Demand Charges – Some suppliers may charge a premium for higher demand periods, such as winter in colder climates. This means your energy costs could be more expensive during these times of the year. Some suppliers offer demand-based pricing plans that can help you manage these costs more effectively.

6. Exit Fees – Some suppliers may charge an exit fee if you switch before the end of your contract period. Make sure to ask about any potential exit fees when comparing offers from different suppliers. You have to be aware that these fees could be charged even if you switch to a cheaper deal.

Make sure to compare offers from different suppliers to get the best deal possible. You may also want to speak with an independent energy consultant so you can understand your current contract and the potential risks associated with switching.

How to Minimize Risks When Changing Business Electricity Suppliers

We can't avoid all risks associated with changing business electricity suppliers, but there are some steps you can take to minimize them.

1. Compare Offers From Energy Suppliers

This is the best way to find the right supplier for your needs and get the best value for your money. Make sure to compare prices as well as terms and conditions, so you know what you are signing up for.

2. Research Potential Providers Thoroughly

Find out as much information as you can about the potential supplier. Read customer reviews and research their financial situation so you can make sure they are a reliable provider.

3. Review Your Current Agreement

Make sure to check your current agreement, so you know when it expires, what fees or charges may apply if you switch, and any other important information. Going through again your current contract will also help you identify any areas where the new supplier could be offering a better deal.

4. Speak with an Independent Energy Consultant

An energy consultant can provide invaluable advice and expertise when it comes to assessing potential suppliers and choosing the best one for your needs. They can also help you navigate any tricky terms or conditions in the contract.

5. Negotiate a Beneficial Contract for Your Business

Make sure to negotiate a contract that is beneficial for your business. This means no hidden fees or charges, competitive rates, and favorable terms and conditions.

6. Monitor Your Supplier's Performance

Keep track of your supplier's performance and be aware of any price increases. This will allow you to make an informed decision about whether or not to switch suppliers in the future. Aside from that, it will also help you identify any potential issues with the supplier and ensure that you are getting the best value for your money.

With the right approach and due diligence, making a switch could save your business time and money in the long run. Make sure to compare offers, review your current agreement, and research potential providers thoroughly before making a decision.

The Benefits of Changing Business Electricity Suppliers Outweigh the Risks

One obvious benefit is that switching suppliers can often result in considerable savings on monthly energy bills. This comes from taking advantage of the various offers available, such as discounts or special rates for businesses. In addition to this, a new supplier may also offer better customer service and support than the existing one.

Switching suppliers also allows businesses to explore different energy options. This can range from renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, to more traditional electricity providers. Exploring different electricity sources can lead to a better understanding of the benefits and drawbacks of each, allowing businesses to make informed decisions about where their energy comes from.

In Conclusion

Changing business electricity suppliers can be a big decision, but you can minimize the risks to avoid any surprise costs and ensure a smooth transition. With the potential savings, better customer service, and exploration of different energy sources available, the benefits of switching suppliers far outweigh the risks. Take the time to do your research and consider all your options carefully. You'll find that switching to business electricity suppliers can be an effective way to reduce your energy costs and improve your energy efficiency.