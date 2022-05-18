6 Ways to Boost Your Immune System

To seriously fight off potential illnesses, it is essential to boost your immune system.
But with that said, bolstering your immunity isn't a simple task, and it certainly won't happen without dietary and lifestyle changes.
Here are seven tips to strengthen your immunity naturally and help you fight back against harmful pathogens and organisms that cause diseases.
Eat Whole Plant Foods
Eating whole plant foods such as nuts, seeds, legumes, fruits, and vegetables are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that can help fight against harmful pathogens.
The antioxidants found in these foods assist with decreasing inflammation by combatting the unstable compounds known as free radicals.
It is essential to extinguish chronic inflammation because it has a connection to health conditions such as certain cancers, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s.
The fiber that you can garner from plant foods feeds your gut microbiome, which is the collection of healthy bacteria in your gut.
Having a solid gut microbiome can improve your immunity and helps prevent harmful pathogens from entering your body from your digestive tract.
Fruits and vegetables are rich in nutrients such as vitamin C that can reduce the duration of the common cold.
Eat Healthy Fats
Having healthy fats such as the ones found in salmon and found in olive oil can boost your body’s immune response to pathogens by lowering inflammation.
Olive oil is an anti-inflammatory solution that may help your body fight off harmful disease-causing bacteria and viruses and is linked to a decreased risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
For another way to fight inflammation, dig right into chia seeds and salmon for the omega-3 fatty acids they offer.
Limited Sugars
Most Emerging research suggests that added sugars and refined carbs may contribute disproportionately to overweight and obesity.
Cutting out sugar can reduce inflammation and aid with weight loss, which has the added benefit of lowering the risk of chronic health conditions like heart disease and
Limit your sugar consumption to under 5% of your daily calories, which is the equivalent of approximately two tablespoons (25 grams) of sugar for someone on a 2,000-calorie diet.
Take Supplements
Multivitamin supplements such as vitamin C, Vitamin D, zinc, and elderberry may strengthen your body’s general immune response.
Vitamin C. It contributes to your immune defense system by supporting multiple cellular functions of your body's adaptive immune systems. Also, as an antioxidant, it can fight free radicals to decrease inflammation and boost immunity.
Vitamin D. Not having enough vitamin D may increase your chances of getting sick.
Zinc. Supplements of zinc stimulate particular immune cells, and zinc deficiency can cause a weakened immune response.
Elderberry. It has been shown to reduce the symptoms of viral upper respiratory infections.
Be Hydrated
Hydration may not necessarily provide you protection from germs and viruses. But if overall health is essential to you, trust that putting a stop to dehydration is critical.
Dehydration can bring about headaches and hinder your physical performance, focus, mood, digestion, and heart and kidney function, all of which can increase your susceptibility to getting.
Be sure to drink enough water daily to ensure that your urine is pale yellow.
Water is a recommended beverage because it doesn't have any calories, additives, or sugar.
Even though juice and tea can keep you hydrated, it’s better to prioritize water and limit your intake of fruit juice and sweetened tea due to their high sugar contents.
In general, drink when you’re thirsty and stop when you’re no longer thirsty. But if you work outdoors, live in a normal hot temperature, and exercise intensely, you may need to consume more fluids.
Elderly adults begin to lose the urge to drink because their bodies do not signal thirst adequately, which signals that they should drink water regularly, even if they don't feel thirsty.
Get Plenty of Sleep
There is a close connection between getting proper sleep and enjoying natural immunity, with inadequate sleep being linked to a higher susceptibility to getting sick.
You should sleep more often when you are sick to allow your immune system to better fend off illnesses.
Adults need seven or more hours of sleep each night. But teenagers should have between eight and ten hours and younger kids and infants up to 14 hours of rest.
If falling to sleep is not your strong suit, try limiting screen time for an hour before bed because the blue light emitted from your cell phone, television, and computer monitor can disrupt your circadian rhythm, which can be described as your body’s natural cycle of going to sleep and waking up.
In addition to these proper sleep protocols, it is also beneficial to sleep in a dark room or accomplish this by wearing a sleep mask, exercising regularly, and going to bed around the same time each night.
