7 Smart Steps to Protect Your New Business

Starting a new business is exciting, but it can also be daunting. Your new business is your baby — it’s the culmination of all your hard work, sacrifice, and optimism. That’s why it’s important to protect your new venture from potential risks from the very beginning.

Keeping your new business operating smoothly is challenging enough as it is, but doing so while protecting your personal circumstances can be an almost impossible task. However, with some planning and foresight, you can successfully run an operational business while maintaining secrecy.

Read on for seven smart steps you should take to protect your new business from potential pitfalls.

Step 1: Get Your Business Plan In Order

Before diving into your day-to-day operations, you must plan for where you see your business going in the future. This includes looking at your cash flow, finances, staff plans, and long-term vision for your new business. The type of business plan you will need will depend on if you seek outside investment or not.

If you plan to open a restaurant, for example, you need to know how much money you have to budget for ingredients, staff, and other overheads versus how much you can expect to make in the coming months. If you're opening a consulting business, however, you need to work out how much your time and expertise are worth to the market. These are just a few examples of the many things that you need to plan for before opening your new business.

Step 2: Protect Your Physical Office Space

Before you welcome clients or customers through your physical (or virtual) storefront, make sure you protect the boundaries of your physical office space. You don’t want to bring your business' valuable assets into vulnerable office space — that’s a great way to lead your new business down the path of financial trouble.

Instead, protect your office space by ensuring the building is as safe as possible from intruders. This prevents bad actors from walking in at any time and stealing the valuable assets that you’ve worked for years to build up.

Here are a few ideas you could implement to keep your physical business premises secure:

Install an interior motion detection alarm system.

Set up a security camera system and/or hire patrolling security guards.

Regularly change your office space's access codes and keep a log of all key holders.

Keep your "out of bounds" areas locked at all times.

Make sure you close all exterior doors and lock them when you leave.

Step 3: Safeguard Your Systems and Intellectual Property

Besides securing your physical office space, the act of protecting your IT systems, network infrastructure, and intellectual property is also crucial to running a successful new business.

Ensure your computer systems and network are up-to-date, backed up externally, and protected by best-in-class security programs to ensure as little damage as possible via cybersecurity breaches or hacking. This will help you keep your network clean and free of viruses, malware, and other malicious programs.

Protecting your intellectual property (IP) is crucial to running a successful new business. That includes protecting your business ideas, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. Make sure you’re covered with the proper legal protections to avoid being at risk of undercutting by your direct competitors.

Step 4: Get the Right Insurance In Place

One of the first things you should do to protect your business and those around you is to get the right insurance. When you’re operating a new business, you’re at a higher risk of financial trouble — if a significant setback occurs, it could take you out of business. This is especially true if you have employees.

There are several different types of insurance you may want to consider, including:

General liability insurance

Errors and omissions insurance

Workers’ compensation insurance

Cyber insurance

At the very least, liability insurance is the first level of insurance you should get in place. This insurance will cover any legal damages your business may cause to other people, property, or companies. It also covers any legal costs and fees if someone sues your business.

Next, you must consider taking out workers’ compensation insurance (if you have employees). Workers’ compensation insurance helps to cover any medical costs or damages that may result from employees getting hurt on the job, even if your business doesn’t intentionally cause harm.

Insurance is a great safety net, as you never know when something unfortunate may happen to you, your business, or your employees. Therefore, it’s important for new business owners to take steps to protect their business and their families with insurance.

Step 5: Keep Yourself Legally Separate From Your Business

When starting up a new business, you must keep yourself legally separate from your new business. This will help protect your finances and your new business’s future potential.

There are a few ways you can legally separate yourself from your new business. The most common way for small businesses is to create a separate company via a limited liability company (LLC). If your new business gets audited, sued, or defaults on its debts, your auditors (or creditors) won't hold you personally responsible. Your personal finances will be safe, as they will only look at the finances of your separate company. Note: LLC requirements vary in each state.

You can also legally separate yourself from your new business by using a trust, which is a legal entity that can own assets. Arranging things so the trust structure owns your business can also help you limit your personal liability if someone sues your business.

Step 6: Invest in Expert Professional Help

Running a new business is challenging, but it’s also an excellent opportunity to expand your professional network. New business owners often underestimate the amount of work that comes with operating a new business.

It’s easy to believe that you don’t need help when everything is going smoothly, but this is rarely the case. Successful business owners are often successful because they have help. So, one of the most important things these successful business owners do is to invest in knowledgeable and experienced professional help.

You’ll want to ensure you’re investing in the right people who can help you succeed. Look for consultants, coaches, mentors, and service professionals, like attorneys and accountants, who share your values and who are aligned with your business vision.

Step 7: Keep an Eye on Your Online Presence and Reputation

As you start up your business, you will spend a lot of time building your online presence. In today’s world, your online presence and reputation are your digital fingerprints and are just as important as your physical office space. These are the things people will look at when deciding whether to do business with you, so it’s important to protect them.

First, build your website on a secure platform for protection from malicious cyber attacks, which will damage your reputation. Second, it’s also important to ensure that you have a privacy policy on your website explaining how you collect and use customer data. This will help you build trust with your potential customers.

As you build your website, social media profiles, and other digital assets, make sure you don’t offend or mistreat your potential customers and vendors. Bad online reviews can ruin your business and lead to financial trouble, so keep your online presence and reputation as clean as possible.

In conclusion, it's never too late to protect your new business. After you've chosen an appropriate business structure and secured the rights, contracts, and licenses that you need to open, focus on protecting your hard work and efforts with the seven steps outlined above. And make sure you keep up the momentum!