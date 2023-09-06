8 Simple Ways To Nourish Your Body During First Semester of College

If you’re gearing up for your first semester in college, you’ve probably had someone whisper the myth of the freshman fifteen to you at one point or another … Unfortunately, this is one stereotype that may have some basis in fact, after all. While your weight isn’t the most important signpost of your health, it’s true that the lifestyle changes many young people experience when starting college can interfere with their health and wellness goals.

Don’t focus on dieting. Focus on what really matters: nourishing your body right from the start. Let’s talk about some simple ways to improve your routine and to ensure that you’re getting the nutrition you need in between late-night pizza cram sessions and weekend warrior antics that are inevitable during your first semester.

1. Eat Breakfast Like a Biology Major

Breakfast isn't just the most important meal of the day; it's your fuel for those early morning classes. Start your day with foods rich in nutrients to help support your cellular health. No need to whip up a gourmet meal, a smoothie with fruits, nuts, and some greens will do the trick. The goal is to feed your cells like you're acing that biology class. It's quick and tasty. Trust us; your cells will thank you with the energy you need to power through the day.

2. Snack Smart in Class

That mid-morning slump is no joke, especially when you're trying to decipher the mysteries of calculus or English literature. Keep the energy up by snacking smart. Pack nuts, fruit, or even a homemade energy bar. Snacks like these provide the energy to help you concentrate. And hey, sharing with a seatmate might even earn you a new study buddy!

3. Hydrate Like a Sports Star

Water is to your body what Wi-Fi is to Netflix … essential! Keep a reusable water bottle at hand and make a fun game of sipping through classes. Hydration keeps your cells happy, your skin glowing, and your energy levels high.

4. Get Your Zzz's

Sleep isn’t just about recharging after a late-night study session or a fun night out. It's about giving your body — and especially your brain — time to rejuvenate. Aim for seven to nine hours of quality shut-eye.

Create a calming bedtime routine with soft music or a good book. As tempting as it is to stay up late scrolling through your phone — especially if you’re used to having parents around to stop you from doing that — the blue light that electronic devices give off can interfere with your body’s circadian rhythm and make it harder for you to fall asleep.

So set your phone aside and opt for less technologically advanced ways of relaxing.

5. The Art of Mindful Eating

Ever find yourself scarfing down a meal in the rush between classes? We’ve all been there. Now, let's shift gears. Mindful eating is all about taking the time to savor your food. Chew slowly, enjoy the flavors, and appreciate the nourishment it provides. It's a way to connect with your food and yourself that promotes healthy eating habits without depriving or limiting yourself.

6. Dance It Off in Your Dorm Room!

Who says exercise has to be a drag? Turn on your favorite playlist and dance it out in your dorm room. Whether you're a fan of hip-hop or ballet, dancing is a fabulous way to boost your mood and get your body moving.

Don't worry about the steps; just feel the beat and let loose. Even a few minutes a day can help improve your fitness, stretch out your body after long study sessions, and keep your energy up.

7. Learn To Cook One Simple, Healthy Meal

Cooking might seem like a challenge, especially when you have dining halls and food delivery apps at your fingertips. Still, learning to cook one simple, healthy meal can be a game-changer.

Start with something easy, like a stir-fry with lots of colorful veggies and some protein. Invite friends to join in, and you've got yourself a cooking party. Having one nourishing recipe under your hat means any time you’re feeling a little lethargic or nutrition-deprived, you can whip yourself up something tasty and nutritious to help keep yourself on track.

8. Make Friends With Your Campus Health Services

Campus health services are there for a reason, and it's not just for the flu shots. Explore the wellness programs they offer. You'll find resources for everything from mental well-being to nutritional guidance. Utilizing these services is like having a personal health squad right on campus.

Don't shy away or feel embarrassed. After all, that’s why they’re here! To help you thrive throughout the college adventure.

Fuel Your Future

Embrace these simple strategies, and you'll nourish not only your cells but also your college experience. Whether you're savoring a mindful meal or busting a move in your dorm room, remember that taking care of yourself is part of the fun of college life.