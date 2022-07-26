8 Ways to Lower Your Phone Bill

The cost of everything and anything has been skyrocketing in the first quarter of 2022. With record high inflation rates, many of us are looking to lower the cost of our monthly bills in any way we can. So let's take a look at your phone bill. There are a few easy things you could be doing right now that can significantly lower your monthly payments. Read ahead to learn more.

1. Reconsider Cell Phone Insurance

Many carriers offer different protection plans for you to choose from. These can include extended warranties, insurance or even tech support. A basic insurance plan will have enough coverage to cover the cost of your device. Consider if you need more than minimum coverage because lowering your coverage can save you a few hundred dollars each year. You should also consider if you need coverage for your device at all. If you are someone who has never broken or lost a phone, then chances are insurance may be a waste of your hard earned money.

2. Sign Up for Autopay

There are many cell phone services that will offer five to ten dollar discounts off your monthly bill when you sign up for automatic payments. Some of these companies will also offer that discount per line, so if you are paying for four cell phones worth of service, you could be saying 20 dollars a month. This is an easy and effortless way to save yourself some extra money each month so make sure you are checking to see if your provider offers this type of discount.

3. Check for Employee Discounts

Check for any corporate deals or discounts with your service. Some services also offer discounts to military and first responders. Furthermore, check with your workplace to see if they are willing to reimburse you for your cell phone usage. If you are using your phone at all for work related matters, then you should look into getting reimbursed.Cheap cell phone services are ideal for those who have company reimbursement because you have the potential to pocket the difference. And if you are self-employed and your phone is a part of your business, you can write off your phone payments during tax season for extra savings.

4. Don’t Sign a Contract

Cell phone companies usually try to lock you into two to three year cell phone plans. These plans often come with astronomical cancellation fees should you want to get out early. Avoid this by buying a no contract or pay as you go cell phone. An unlocked phone will work with any provider so you can use your smartphone with whoever you please.

5. Share Your Plan

If you are able to, adding lines onto your plan can save you and your friends a lot of money. If you have family or friends who are willing to share a cell phone plan with you, make sure to take advantage of the savings that come with bundling your phones together. One line at AT&T costs $65 per month but if you have at least four lines, the cost will drop to $35 a month. Those are some pretty significant savings so if you are able to do this, take advantage.

6. Don’t Upgrade as Often

One of the biggest add on costs that you will see on your phone bill is the monthly payment for your actual device rather than your service. You could be adding an average of $40 a month to your bill by upgrading your phone before you need to. Iphones are meant to last longer than two years yet that is usually when people start to feel their current model is obsolete. If you can keep your phone for at least a year after you have paid it off, you can save hundreds of dollars.

If you are in a situation where you need a new device, don’t be afraid to look at gently used or refurbished models. There are plenty of reputable places to buy a quality used cell phone to help you save your hard earned money.

7. Always Check for Wi-Fi

If you are on a plan that does not include unlimited data, make sure you are using available wi-fi as much as possible. Nowadays wi-fi is essential for most businesses and public spaces, so it is very rare to be somewhere where you do not have access to it. This will help cut down on the data usage that you are paying for in your phone plan.

8. Swap Providers

At the end of the day if you are not able to lower the cost of your plan with your current provider, or if you feel like you could be better served elsewhere, then it may be time to look for a new phone service provider. Don’t be afraid to shop around for a provider that works for your budget goals.