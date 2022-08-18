8 Ways to Support the LGBTQ+ Community

So you want to find ways to support the LGBTQ+ community but don’t know where to jump in? It can be overwhelming at first. How and where should you start? How can you be of most use?

Here are some actionable steps that you can take now to support queer folks.

1. Protest and Fight Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws

Anti-LGTBQ+ legislation is being rapidly introduced in all but 11 states across the country. In some states, bills are going after fundamental rights. Opposing discriminatory laws is a critical frontline in the fight for the well-being of the queer community.

If you have a strong social media presence, share information about protests against harmful bills. Contact your state lawmakers and pressure them to stop these bills from being signed into law.

2. Support LGBTQ+ Owned Businesses

Let’s face it, everyone loves the convenience of using Amazon. But if you truly want to support the community, you need to get out of the house and interact with others.

Giving your money to small, queer-owned businesses is a meaningful way to engage and build connections. You can find everything from thriving cafes and vintage clothing stores, to florists and hardware stores.

These spaces are often more than just places of business. They often become community hubs and safe spaces. They are a great opportunity to meet others and become involved.

3. Let People Come Out When They Are Ready

The choice to come out is extremely personal and looks different from person to person.

Someone may choose to keep their sexual orientation and gender identity private for social and safety concerns. Others may have concerns in the workplace setting - they may fear retribution by bosses or lost opportunities for advancement.

If someone trusts you by sharing this information, it is important to honor that trust and keep it confidential. If you witness others speculating or gossiping about someone’s identity, this is a serious invasion of privacy.

Being a good advocate means shutting these conversations down when you hear them.

4. Attend Community Events

Becoming an integral supporter of LGBTQ+ people means attending and meeting others at community events.

The biggest and most well-known community event is Pride, lasting throughout the month of June. Although many corporations have co-opted the event, Pride has deep roots in the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

On a smaller scale, going to art shows, and seeing live music and stand-up comics are great ways to support the community of LGBT creators.

5. Educate Yourself About Mental Health

As a marginalized group, queer people can face discrimination in their daily life. This can take the form of verbal or physical harassment, cyberbullying, or being turned over for a job.

For LGBTQ+ youth struggling with identity, these foundational experiences can be devastating. Take the time to educate yourself on the mental health struggles that come along with these identities. Trauma can heighten struggles with depression, suicidal ideation, and self-harm.

If you are passionate about this work, consider becoming a crisis counselor for The Trevor Project and joining the fight against suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth.

6. Use Your Privilege for Good

This can be a challenging point for some of us, one that can be hard even to recognize. Without any specific action, people with traditionally accepted gender identities and sexual orientations do not encounter the same discrimination in the world and workplace.

Acknowledging the inherent privileges and power granted to us can cause feelings of guilt and shame. But on the other side of those feelings is the realization that you have the power to help others.

Even simple gestures can go a long way. Speaking up and politely correcting someone using hurtful language or ending emails with your pronouns.

7. Give People Space to be Themselves

Queer people, like everyone else, are looking to be accepted as they are.

Queer youth are especially vulnerable as they come out. As an adult, find ways to demonstrate yourself as a safe and open person - acceptance from one adult can reduce the risk of attempted suicide in queer youth by 40%.

This does not have to be a grandiose gesture. Simply having a pin or patch on your backpack, or a pride flag on your desk can go a long way to make someone feel comfortable to be their authentic self around you.

8. Educate Others

Are you already well-versed in LGBTQ+ issues and the goals the community is working towards? Sharing your knowledge with others can help increase awareness and acceptance.

Social media is a great starting point for this work. Repost content from prominent queer activists and engage in dialogue, focusing on the work and not yourself in the process.

Share important books or a conversion therapy movie you’ve watched and open a dialogue.

Conclusion

Although it may be intimidating to get involved with community support at first, taking the leap can be a rewarding process.

Those first steps can lead to lifelong bonds through the shared interest of making the world safer for LGBTQ+ people.